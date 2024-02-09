Tata Tiago prices in India revised by up to Rs. 20,000

Prices hiked and slashed for select variants

Tata has updated prices for its entire model range

Tata Motors has increased the prices of all its cars with effect from February 2024. In this article, we will be taking a closer look at the revision to the price list of the brand’s entry-level model, the Tiago hatchback.

The XT(O) variant of the Tiago has received a hike of Rs. 20,000, followed by the XZ+, XZ+ dual-tone, XZA+, XZA+ dual-tone, XZ+ CNG, and XZ+ CNG dual-tone, which get a uniform price hike of Rs. 15,000. Simultaneously, the XE, XE CNG, and XM CNG have witnessed a uniform increase of Rs. 5,000.

On the other hand, the prices of the XT Rhythm variant have been reduced by Rs. 10,000. Additionally, the XT, XTA, and XT CNG prices remain unchanged. The Tiago range is now priced from Rs. 5.65 lakh to Rs. 8.35 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). The carmaker will soon introduce CNG automatic variants in the lineup, details of which are available on our website.