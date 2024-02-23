Tata Tiago waiting period reduces in February 2024

CNG variants attract a maximum waiting period

Now also available in CNG AMT

Tata Tiago has gained a lot of popularity in the country since it was launched. This can be attributed to its compact size and the option of a CNG powertrain. This, in return, has resulted in a long waiting period. However, this month it has reduced to a great extent.

Presently, the CNG variants of the Tiago attract the maximum waiting period, even more than the petrol variants. While the latter commands a waiting timeline of two to four weeks, customers planning to buy the former will have to wait for up to six weeks from the day of booking. Notably, the above-mentioned period applies to the bookings made in Mumbai and may vary depending on the dealer, variant, colour, gearbox, and other factors.

Now, you can also have the CNG variants of the Tiago with an AMT gearbox. Powering this model is a 1.2-litre petrol motor that comes coupled with a five-speed AMT unit with a company-fitted CNG kit that puts out 72bhp and 95Nm of torque, returning a claimed fuel efficiency of 28.06km/kg.