    Hyundai i20 available with discounts of up to Rs. 25,000 in February 2024

    Haji Chakralwale

    Hyundai i20 available with discounts of up to Rs. 25,000 in February 2024
    • Offered in six variants
    • Prices start at Rs. 7.04 lakh

    Hyundai India is offering great discounts and deals on its entire range in February 2024. Among the list, the popular i20 hatchback is available with benefits of up to Rs. 25,000 this month. The hatchback can be had in six variants at a starting ex-showroom price of Rs. 7.04 lakh.

    Customers planning to book the i20 this month can avail of cash discounts of up to Rs. 15,000 and exchange bonuses of around Rs. 10,000. Apart from the official discounts, dealerships are also offering huge offers on the MY2023 stock. We recommend contacting the nearest Hyundai-authorised dealership to get more information.

    Under the hood, the Hyundai i20 is equipped with a 1.2-litre NA petrol engine mated to a five-speed manual and an iVT unit. This gasoline motor is tuned to generate 82bhp and 115Nm of peak torque.

    In other news, the automaker recently revised the lineup of the i20 with the introduction of a new variant called Sportz (O). It is priced at Rs. 8.73 lakh (ex-showroom) and is based on the Sportz trim.

    Hyundai i20
    Rs. 7.04 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
