Auto Expo 2023: Tata Punch CNG showcased for the first time

- Joined by Altroz CNG

- An EV version is also expected sometime soon

Tata Motors at the Auto Expo 2023 has taken the wraps off two CNG derivatives. Alongside the Altroz CNG, Tata has officially shown the Punch CNG at the expo stage for the first time in India. We expect the market launch of the Punch CNG to happen soon.

The Punch offers a first-in-India twin-cylinder technology where there are two cylinder tanks of CNG of 30 litres each. The spare wheel is moved under the body.

Powering the Punch i-CNG would be the same 1.2-litre petrol engine which is used in the standard car. Similar to the Tiago and Tigor, this petrol engine puts out 85bhp and 113Nm in the standard petrol mode and around 72bhp and 95Nm in the CNG mode. We expect the same power output from the Punch i-CNG as well. The transmission choice would be limited to the five-speed manual only.

Similar to the Tiago CNG and Tigor CNG, the factory-fitted CNG will be offered in all the available variants. When it goes on sale, the CNG derivatives are expected to be a little over Rs 50,000-70,000 more expensive than the equivalent standard versions.

Stay tuned to CarWale for all the latest updates from the Auto Expo 2023.