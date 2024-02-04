CarWale
    Tata Punch prices hiked in India by up to Rs. 17,000

    Haji Chakralwale

    Tata Punch prices hiked in India by up to Rs. 17,000
    • Prices start at Rs. 6.13 lakh
    • Available in four variants

    Tata Motors has revised the prices of its entire range in February 2024. Alongside other models, the Punch SUV has incurred an upward price revision of up to Rs. 17,000. With this, the popular sub-four metre SUV is available at a starting price of Rs. 6.13 lakh (ex-showroom).

    The Tata Punch can be had in four trim levels, including, Pure, Adventure, Accomplished, and Creative. As for the price revision, the entry-level variant has undergone a price increment of Rs. 13,000. Meanwhile, most of the variants are now dearer by Rs. 10,000 except for the CNG trims which are expensive by up to Rs. 17,000. To check exact variant-wise prices please visit our website.

    Tata Punch Left Front Three Quarter

    Mechanically, the Tata Punch is equipped with a 1.2-litre petrol engine coupled with a company-fitted CNG kit option. The motor, in standard mode, is capable of generating 84bhp and 113Nm of torque. Meanwhile, in the CNG option, the engine is tuned to generate 72bhp and 103Nm of torque. As for the transmission options, the engine is paired with a five-speed manual and an AMT unit.

    Tata Punch
    Rs. 6.13 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Maruti Fronx prices in India revised by up to Rs. 10,000

