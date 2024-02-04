Tata Nexon prices hiked by up to Rs. 20,000

Dual-tone variants get the maximum price hike

Prices in India start at Rs. 8.15 lakh (ex-showroom)

Tata Motors launched the latest iteration of the Nexon SUV in India in September 2023 at an introductory price of Rs. 8.09 lakh (ex-showroom). Now, the introductory prices have come to an end as the automaker has hiked the prices of this Maruti Brezza-rival by up to Rs. 20,000. Let us take a detailed look at it.

This five-seater SUV is broadly offered in 11 variants across six exterior paint schemes. While the entry-level Smart petrol five-speed MT variant gets a price hike of Rs. 5,000, all other variants are now dearer by Rs. 10,000. Notably, all dual-tone variants are now priced at a premium of Rs. 20,000. We recommend you visit our website to know the exact revised variant-wise prices of the Tata Nexon.

Beneath the skin, the Tata Nexon facelift continues to get the same powertrain options as that of the outgoing model. It comes equipped with a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol mill and a 1.5-litre diesel engine that develop 118bhp/170Nm and 113bhp/260Nm, respectively. The transmission duties are handled by a five-speed manual, six-speed manual, six-speed AMT, and a newly introduced seven-speed DCT gearbox.