    Tata Nexon prices hiked by up to Rs. 20,000

    Pawan Mudaliar

    Tata Nexon prices hiked by up to Rs. 20,000
    • Dual-tone variants get the maximum price hike 
    • Prices in India start at Rs. 8.15 lakh (ex-showroom)

    Tata Motors launched the latest iteration of the Nexon SUV in India in September 2023 at an introductory price of Rs. 8.09 lakh (ex-showroom). Now, the introductory prices have come to an end as the automaker has hiked the prices of this Maruti Brezza-rival by up to Rs. 20,000. Let us take a detailed look at it.

    This five-seater SUV is broadly offered in 11 variants across six exterior paint schemes. While the entry-level Smart petrol five-speed MT variant gets a price hike of Rs. 5,000, all other variants are now dearer by Rs. 10,000. Notably, all dual-tone variants are now priced at a premium of Rs. 20,000. We recommend you visit our website to know the exact revised variant-wise prices of the Tata Nexon.

    Tata Nexon Right Rear Three Quarter

    Beneath the skin, the Tata Nexon facelift continues to get the same powertrain options as that of the outgoing model. It comes equipped with a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol mill and a 1.5-litre diesel engine that develop 118bhp/170Nm and 113bhp/260Nm, respectively. The transmission duties are handled by a five-speed manual, six-speed manual, six-speed AMT, and a newly introduced seven-speed DCT gearbox.

    Tata Nexon Image
    Tata Nexon
    Rs. 8.15 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Tata Punch prices hiked in India by up to Rs. 17,000

