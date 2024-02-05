Hyundai i20 Sportz (O) launched at Rs. 8.73 lakh

Available in single and dual-tone colour options

Positioned between Sportz and Asta variants

Hyundai India has revealed the prices of the new Sportz (O) variant of the i20 hatchback. This new optional variant is based on the Sportz trim and costs Rs. 8.73 lakh (ex-showroom). It can be had with a manual gearbox across single and dual-tone colour options. The latter is priced at Rs. 8.88 lakh (ex-showroom).

The new Sportz (O) variant commands a premium of Rs. 35,000 over the standard Sportz trim. For the additional cost, it gets three new features including a wireless charger, leatherette finish on the door armrest, and an electrically adjustable sunroof.

Under the hood, the Hyundai i20 is powered by a 1.2-litre NA petrol engine mated to a five-speed manual and an iVT unit. This motor is tuned to produce 82bhp and 115Nm of peak torque. Apart from the new Sportz (O), the i20 can be had in five variants, namely, Era, Magna, Sportz, Asta, and Asta (O), ranging from Rs. 7.04 lakh to Rs. 11.21 lakh (ex-showroom).