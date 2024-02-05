CarWale
    AD

    New Maruti Dzire spotted testing for the first time

    Read inहिंदी|தமிழ்|తెలుగు
    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    25,841 Views
    New Maruti Dzire spotted testing for the first time
    • New-gen Dzire will be based on the fourth-gen Swift
    • Could be launched in India in H1 CY24

    The new-gen Maruti Dzire has been spotted testing in India for the first time, ahead of its launch which could take place by June this year. Spy images shared on the web reveal a single unit of the fully camouflaged test mule that is based on the fourth-gen Swift.

    Maruti Suzuki Dzire Right Rear Three Quarter

    As seen in the spy shots, the new Maruti Dzire will get a big update in terms of design and features. It is expected to carry over most of the design elements from the 2024 Swift, while certain elements, such as the tailgate, alloy wheels, and the taillights, will be all-new.

    On the features front, the 2024 Dzire will get a 360-degree camera as seen in the spy images. Elsewhere, it will receive a new touchscreen infotainment system, blind spot monitor, electric parking brake with auto-hold function, fresh dashboard with a dual-tone theme, and automatic climate control.

    Maruti Suzuki Dzire Rear View

    Details regarding the technical specifications of the new Dzire remain unknown at the moment. Under the hood, the current model is powered by a 1.2-litre, four-cylinder, NA petrol engine generating 89bhp and 113Nm. This motor though, could be replaced by the new Z12E engine revealed with the global-spec new-gen Swift.

    Maruti Suzuki Dzire Image
    Maruti Suzuki Dzire
    Rs. 6.56 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Toyota Glanza dearer by Rs. 5,000 in February 2024
     Next 
    Hyundai i20 Sportz (O) launched at Rs. 8.73 lakh

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Maruti Suzuki Dzire Gallery

    Featured Cars

    • COMPACT SEDANS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Aura
    Hyundai Aura
    Rs. 6.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Honda Amaze
    Honda Amaze
    Rs. 7.18 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Tigor
    Tata Tigor
    Rs. 6.30 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Tigor EV
    Tata Tigor EV
    Rs. 12.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Compact Sedan Cars
    Mercedes-Benz GLA
    Mercedes-Benz GLA
    Rs. 50.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    31st JAN
    Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe
    Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe
    Rs. 1.85 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    31st JAN
    Porsche Macan Turbo EV
    Porsche Macan Turbo EV
    Rs. 1.65 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    29th JAN
    Rolls-Royce Spectre
    Rolls-Royce Spectre
    Rs. 7.50 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    19th JAN
    Tata Punch EV
    Tata Punch EV
    Rs. 10.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    17th JAN
    Hyundai Creta
    Hyundai Creta
    Rs. 11.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    McLaren 750S
    McLaren 750S
    Rs. 5.91 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Sonet
    Kia Sonet
    Rs. 7.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor

    Rs. 12.00 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Mar 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Citroen C3X crossover
    Citroen C3X crossover

    Rs. 12.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Mar 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Citroen sub-4-metre compact SUV
    Citroen sub-4-metre compact SUV

    Rs. 7.00 - 11.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Mar 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Ferrari Purosangue SUV
    Ferrari Purosangue SUV

    Rs. 3.00 - 3.35 CroreEstimated Price

    Mar 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    BMW X8
    BMW X8

    Rs. 1.00 - 1.20 CroreEstimated Price

    Mar 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mahindra XUV300 facelift
    Mahindra XUV300 facelift

    Rs. 9.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Mar 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Honda WR-V
    Honda WR-V

    Rs. 9.00 - 13.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Mar 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Hyundai Creta N Line
    Hyundai Creta N Line

    Rs. 21.00 - 23.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Apr 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • maruti suzuki-cars
    • other brands
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Maruti Fronx
    Rs. 7.51 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
    Maruti Grand Vitara
    Rs. 10.76 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza
    Maruti Brezza
    Rs. 8.34 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Maruti Suzuki-Cars

    Maruti Suzuki Dzire Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 7.65 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 7.88 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 7.52 Lakh
    PuneRs. 7.75 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 7.95 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 7.43 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 7.89 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 7.67 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 7.32 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • New Maruti Dzire spotted testing for the first time