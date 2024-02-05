New Maruti Dzire spotted testing for the first time

New-gen Dzire will be based on the fourth-gen Swift

Could be launched in India in H1 CY24

The new-gen Maruti Dzire has been spotted testing in India for the first time, ahead of its launch which could take place by June this year. Spy images shared on the web reveal a single unit of the fully camouflaged test mule that is based on the fourth-gen Swift.

As seen in the spy shots, the new Maruti Dzire will get a big update in terms of design and features. It is expected to carry over most of the design elements from the 2024 Swift, while certain elements, such as the tailgate, alloy wheels, and the taillights, will be all-new.

On the features front, the 2024 Dzire will get a 360-degree camera as seen in the spy images. Elsewhere, it will receive a new touchscreen infotainment system, blind spot monitor, electric parking brake with auto-hold function, fresh dashboard with a dual-tone theme, and automatic climate control.

Details regarding the technical specifications of the new Dzire remain unknown at the moment. Under the hood, the current model is powered by a 1.2-litre, four-cylinder, NA petrol engine generating 89bhp and 113Nm. This motor though, could be replaced by the new Z12E engine revealed with the global-spec new-gen Swift.