Next-gen Maruti Swift to debut new Z series 1.2-litre petrol engine

Could debut with the new Swift in India in 2024

Showcased at the 2023 Japanese Mobility Show

New Z12E engine

When the next-generation Swift was unveiled last month, we told you that it would be powered by a new three-cylinder 1.2-litre petrol engine mated to a CVT. With Swift’s Japan launch just around the corner, it has been revealed that the new engine series has been dubbed Z12E and depending on the market, it will replace the current K12C 1.2-litre petrol. This engine will be offered exclusively with a CVT for the Japanese market and with AWD, depending on the variant. It is also fitted with an ISG for the start-stop function. Suzuki is being tight-lipped about the output, but as we said earlier, we expect it to be around 100bhp/150Nm, which is a big step up from the current engine’s 89bhp/113Nm.

Will this engine come to India?

Logically, it makes sense to bring this engine to India, given that we have moved to smaller engines with a bigger output. Then there is also the fact that we are the biggest consumers of the 1.2-litre engine across all of Suzuki’s global markets, with it powering five different cars, including one from a sister competitor.

If Suzuki had to implement its mass production anywhere in the world, India would make the most sense in the present scenario. If this engine is brought to India, it is expected to be offered alongside the 1.0-litre turbo Dualjet that has the same output that we expect from this new 1.2-litre three-cylinder.