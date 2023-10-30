CarWale
    Maruti Suzuki Swift to get a new engine and gearbox option

    Haji Chakralwale

    Maruti Suzuki Swift to get a new engine and gearbox option
    • Likely to get the mild-hybrid tech
    • Expected to debut in H2 of 2024

    Suzuki showcased the new-gen Swift at the recently concluded 2023 Japan Mobility Show in Tokyo. With the fourth-gen update, the hatchback benefits from a revised exterior design and overhauled interior with new features. We also got our hands on the dimensions of the updated Swift. Now, we have information regarding the powertrain of the popular hatchback.

    Maruti Suzuki New-gen Swift Left Rear Three Quarter

    For the international market, Suzuki will bundle the Swift with the new 1.2-litre three-cylinder mild-hybrid petrol engine mated only to a CVT gearbox. However, when launched in India, the Swift will likely come equipped with a petrol motor with a five-speed manual and a new CVT unit.

    The current 1.2-litre K Series engine makes 89bhp and 113Nm of torque. Meanwhile, with the new engine, the hatchback will likely develop a power output of close to 100bhp and 150Nm of torque. Moreover, if Maruti wants to step up its game, then it might have to offer the mild-hybrid engine with the upcoming Swift hatchback.

    Maruti Suzuki New-gen Swift Image
    Maruti Suzuki New-gen Swift
    Rs. 6.50 - 10.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
