    Kia Sonet facelift spied yet again; new details leaked

    Aditya Nadkarni

    • The Sonet facelift will get a single-pane sunroof
    • Expected to arrive with three engine options

    Kia India continues testing the updated Sonet ahead of its launch which is likely to take place in December this year. New spy shots reveal a single unit of the partially camouflaged test mule finished in a shade of Aurora Black Pearl.

    Kia Sonet Facelift Right Front Three Quarter

    The 2024 Kia Sonet, as seen in the images here, will get a set of revised LED headlamps, similar to that of the global-spec model that was leaked last month. A few other highlights include new dual-tone alloy wheels, a single-pane electric sunroof, dual-tone roof rails, new LED taillights, and an integrated spoiler with a high-mounted stop lamp. The model could also sport a set of new front and rear bumpers. Also up for offer could be an LED light bar on the tailgate.

    Kia Sonet Facelift Rear View

    Changes to the interior of the Sonet facelift are likely to include the addition of a fully digital instrument cluster, touch-based controls for the AC functions, updated interior theme and upholstery, sun-blinds for the second-row windows, and an ADAS suite.

    Kia Sonet Facelift Right Side View

    The facelifted Kia Sonet is expected to be offered with the same range of engines as the outgoing version. These include a 1.2-litre NA petrol motor, 1.5-litre diesel mill, and a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine. Once launched, the new Sonet will rival the Maruti Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, and the Mahindra XUV300.

    Image Source

    Kia Sonet Facelift Image
    Kia Sonet Facelift
    Rs. 8.00 - 15.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
