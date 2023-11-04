Kia Sonet facelift spied yet again; new details leaked

The Sonet facelift will get a single-pane sunroof

Expected to arrive with three engine options

Kia India continues testing the updated Sonet ahead of its launch which is likely to take place in December this year. New spy shots reveal a single unit of the partially camouflaged test mule finished in a shade of Aurora Black Pearl.

The 2024 Kia Sonet, as seen in the images here, will get a set of revised LED headlamps, similar to that of the global-spec model that was leaked last month. A few other highlights include new dual-tone alloy wheels, a single-pane electric sunroof, dual-tone roof rails, new LED taillights, and an integrated spoiler with a high-mounted stop lamp. The model could also sport a set of new front and rear bumpers. Also up for offer could be an LED light bar on the tailgate.

Changes to the interior of the Sonet facelift are likely to include the addition of a fully digital instrument cluster, touch-based controls for the AC functions, updated interior theme and upholstery, sun-blinds for the second-row windows, and an ADAS suite.

The facelifted Kia Sonet is expected to be offered with the same range of engines as the outgoing version. These include a 1.2-litre NA petrol motor, 1.5-litre diesel mill, and a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine. Once launched, the new Sonet will rival the Maruti Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, and the Mahindra XUV300.

