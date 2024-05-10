Kia Syros name trademarked; production name for Clavis B-SUV?

- The Clavis was spotted testing in India and abroad
- Will rival the likes of the Tata Punch and Hyundai Exter
Kia India has been testing the Clavis on global soil for a while now. Recent spy shots also revealed test mules of the model which continues to undergo public road tests. Now, Kia has registered a new trademark, and this could be for the India-spec Clavis.
To be called the Kia Syros, this could go on to officially be the name of the Kia Clavis for the Indian market. The Clavis, a B-SUV, will compete against the likes of the Hyundai Exter and the Tata Punch once it arrives in India. Notably, not only will it be positioned below the Sonet sub-four-metre SUV, but it could go on to be the most affordable offering from the Korean brand in India.
The Kia Clavis is yet to be revealed on a global scale, and hence official details remain scarce at the moment. That said, spy shots have revealed a few key details and you can read about it on our website. Kia’s B-SUV is expected to source power from a 1.2-litre, four-cylinder, NA petrol motor paired with manual and AMT units.