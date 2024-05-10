Kia Syros name trademarked; production name for Clavis B-SUV?

The Clavis was spotted testing in India and abroad

Will rival the likes of the Tata Punch and Hyundai Exter

Kia India has been testing the Clavis on global soil for a while now. Recent spy shots also revealed test mules of the model which continues to undergo public road tests. Now, Kia has registered a new trademark, and this could be for the India-spec Clavis.

To be called the Kia Syros, this could go on to officially be the name of the Kia Clavis for the Indian market. The Clavis, a B-SUV, will compete against the likes of the Hyundai Exter and the Tata Punch once it arrives in India. Notably, not only will it be positioned below the Sonet sub-four-metre SUV, but it could go on to be the most affordable offering from the Korean brand in India.

The Kia Clavis is yet to be revealed on a global scale, and hence official details remain scarce at the moment. That said, spy shots have revealed a few key details and you can read about it on our website. Kia’s B-SUV is expected to source power from a 1.2-litre, four-cylinder, NA petrol motor paired with manual and AMT units.