Mahindra Thar waiting period stands at up to 70 weeks in November 2023

Thar prices in India start at Rs. 10.98 lakh

Offered in a range of variants and body styles

We have got our hands on the updated waiting period for Mahindra cars for November 2023. We already detailed the wait timelines of the XUV700 on the website, and in this article, we will be taking a closer look at the same details for the Thar.

As of November 2023, the Mahindra Thar commands a waiting period of up to 70 weeks. This is applicable for the RWD hard-top diesel variants, while the petrol variants have a wait of up to 22 weeks. Customers booking any of the 4WD variants, including the soft-top versions, will have to wait for a period of up to 24 weeks from the date of booking. These timelines are valid on a pan-India level.

The Mahindra Thar continues to be in high demand, even when the model received a price hike of up to Rs. 43,500 in September this year. As of August 2023, the lifestyle SUV recorded 68,000 open bookings across the country.