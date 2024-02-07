CarWale
    New Maruti Dzire - This is what we think it will look like!

    Pawan Mudaliar

    New Maruti Dzire - This is what we think it will look like!
    • Will be introduced after the launch of the new-gen Swift
    • Likely to be offered in petrol and CNG guises

    The year 2023 was a blast for Maruti Suzuki as the automaker launched the much-awaited Jimny, Fronx, and the Invicto MPV in India. Keeping up the momentum, the car marque plans to launch three new models in 2024. This includes its first fully electric car — eVX, new-gen Swift, and the Dzire sedan. While we already know what the former two look like, we have been clueless about the latter. But now we have rendered the exterior and the interior of this new sedan from Maruti Suzuki and this is how we think it will look.

    Upfront, the 2024 Dzire is likely to sport a new hexagonal mesh-patterned front grille with black surrounds flanked by new LED headlamps and a tweaked front bumper. In profile, the silhouette of the sedan will remain identical to the outgoing model but will get a freshly designed pair of alloy wheels. The rear will come equipped with a redesigned tailgate accompanied by a new bumper and LED taillamps.

    Maruti Suzuki New Dzire Dashboard

    Moving inside, we expect the dashboard to be wrapped in a dual-tone beige and black interior theme. The most prominent change will be a tall free-standing touchscreen infotainment screen in the centre of the dashboard along with a new aircon panel and AC vents. One might also see a flat-bottom steering wheel with multiple controls and a new instrument cluster. The top-spec variants are likely to get wooden inserts on the door pads and the dashboard.

    While the manufacturer has not revealed any details about its engine and specifications, we expect the model to be powered by a 1.2-litre, four-cylinder, NA petrol engine seen on the new-gen Swift. This motor is tuned to develop 89bhp and 113Nm of torque and comes coupled with a five-speed manual or an AMT unit. Also on offer could be a CNG variant.

    Rendering by Kaustubh Gandhi

    Maruti Suzuki New Dzire Image
    Maruti Suzuki New Dzire
    Rs. 7.00 - 10.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
