Motherhood Shouldn't Hinder Women's Return To Mainstream: Eva James

Eva James, holding the position of VP - Global Service Delivery & Global HUB at RenaultNissan Technology & Business Centre India, stands out for her expertise in organizational development. Her success is rooted in her strategic focus on Talent Management and Employee Engagement, showcasing her proficiency in program/project management, account and vendor management, budgeting, and relationship management. Eva's consistent delivery of results is complemented by her outstanding communication, presentation, interpersonal, problem-solving, and mentoring skills. Her analytical mindset, decision-making abilities, and leadership acumen contribute significantly to achieving organizational excellence.

Throughout her career, Eva has led diverse technology projects, demonstrating her mastery in Remote Infrastructure Management. She believes in the idea that growth doesn't always have to be vertical; horizontal growth is equally valuable. Balancing and integration are good buzzwords, but as a woman, one needs to prioritise every day. To enhance her executive presence, she shares her strategy of wearing sarees more often.

Facing challenges with resilience is crucial, and Eva encourages women not to succumb to pressure. She believes in the empowerment of women and advocates for a focus on inclusion rather than just diversity. According to her, inclusion is an experiential aspect, and motherhood should not hinder women from returning to the mainstream workforce. Eva James exemplifies a dynamic professional with a holistic approach to leadership and a commitment to fostering an inclusive work environment.

On the initiative taken at her company, she said, they conduct many gender-sensitising programmes as they help the inclusion element more than anything else. She insisted that everyone must go to the grassroots level and help women. Research states that the auto industry will invest about $75 billion in AI, ML and data sciences, which is about 20 times more than the industry is spending today. To work on these emerging technologies, we need to understand the domain strongly; people already engaged in these businesses will gain a lot more. Women are inherently creative, she said.

According to her, Low code and No Code have come into the industry to help non-technical person to do some dashboards and such things quickly. Learning must be a life-long process and the auto industry is a place for strong technical people to thrive. Software technologists have a huge role to play in the industry, she adds.