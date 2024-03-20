Next-gen Maruti Dzire spied testing in India

Electrically adjustable sunroof confirmed

To be launched alongside next-gen Swift

Maruti Suzuki was recently caught testing its two upcoming models, the next-generation Swift and the new Dzire in the country. Both cars were seen doing high-altitude tests ahead of their imminent launch in the coming months.

The new Maruti Dzire will get significant updates in terms of its design as well as the cabin along with new features. As seen in the picture, the model will benefit from a revised front fascia, new grille, tweaked bumpers, sleeker LED headlamp cluster, repositioned fog lamps, and a wider bonnet.

On the sides, the updated Dzire will continue with a more or less similar silhouette. However, it is expected to get a completely new design for the alloy wheels. Also, the model can be seen with cameras mounted on the ORVM hinting towards the inclusion of the 360-degree surround camera. Another noticeable change can be seen with the addition of an electrically adjustable sunroof which would be a welcome feature for this sub-four metre sedan from the Indian automaker.

Coming to the cabin, we expect the Dzire facelift to get a completely revised cabin same as most of the Maruti models currently on offer. It will get a floating infotainment screen with wireless smartphone connectivity, redesigned centre console and HVAC panel, tweaked aircon vents, semi-digital instrument cluster, wireless charger, automatic climate control, and updated seat upholstery.

Now, the automaker has not revealed any technical specifications of the new-gen Swift or the Dzire. The current iteration is powered by a 1.2-litre NA petrol motor with an option of a company-fitted CNG kit option. The transmission options include a five-speed manual and an AMT unit.

Source