    BMW 620d M Sport Signature launched in India at Rs. 78.90 lakh

    BMW 620d M Sport Signature launched in India at Rs. 78.90 lakh
    • Powered with a 2.0-litre diesel
    • Available in a single variant across four exterior hues

    German luxury car brand, BMW, has launched the 620d M Sport Signature in India at a price tag of Rs. 78.90 lakh (ex-showroom). Earlier available in only petrol guise, this luxury sedan can now also be had with a diesel powertrain, bookings of which have already commenced.

    Customers can choose the 620d M Sport Signature from four exterior paint shades. This includes Mineral White, Tanzanite Blue, Skyscraper Grey, and Carbon Black — all in natural leather Dakota Cognac upholstery with exclusive stitching.

    BMW 6 Series GT Left Side View

    In terms of features, it comes equipped with a pair of 12.3-inch screens – one each for a fully digital instrument cluster and an infotainment screen, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, rearview camera with park assist, and a remote control parking. Further, it gets a wireless charger, smartphone holder integrated into the centre console, paddle shifters, panoramic sunroof, and a 16-speaker Harman Kardon sound system. 

    At the heart of the 620d M Sport Signature is a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder diesel engine that puts out 188bhp and 400Nm of peak torque sending power to the wheels via an eight-speed automatic gearbox. The car can sprint from 0-100kmph in 7.9 seconds. Apart from this, it allows the driver to choose from five driving modes, namely Comfort, Comfort+, Sport, Eco Pro, and Adaptive. 

    BMW 6 Series GT Image
    BMW 6 Series GT
    Rs. 73.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
