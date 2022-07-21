BMW 5 Series 50 Jahre Edition launched in India at Rs 67.50 lakh

After launching the 50 M Jahre Edition models of the M340i xDrive and 6 Series GT, German luxury automaker BMW has launched the 5 Series 50 M Jahre Edition in India at Rs 67.50 lakh (ex-showroom). This special-edition model is available to reserve exclusively via the BMW India website from today onwards. That said, BMW is celebrating 50 glorious years of its M division worldwide with special-edition models. As a part of that, it had promised to bring 10 exclusive automobiles to the country.

The exterior

This exclusive limited-run 5 Series 50 M Jahre Edition is based on the top-of-the-line 5 Series 530i M Sport trim. It gets the classic BMW Motorsport logos at the front, back, and for the wheel hub caps. Part of the package is also the ‘50 Years of M’ door projectors. Besides this, the signature kidney grille, front bumper design elements, window frames, outside rearview mirrors, and exhaust tips come with the high-gloss black paint job.

Further, the 5 Series 50 M Jahre Edition also features 18-inch M alloy wheels in Jet Black with Red M Sport brake callipers. That said, BMW offers four metallic paint options with the saloon, including Carbon Black, Phytonic Blue, Alpine White, and Bernina Grey Amber Effect. Notably, BMW has bestowed this exclusive model with its laser headlights with up to 650m range and anti-dazzle high-beam assistance.

The Interior

It gets Sensatec upholstery in Cognac colour theme with contrast decorative stitching. The seat belts also feature M division livery and stitching. Other than that the cabin of this 5 Series M 50 Jahre carries the same equipment as the 530i M Sport, such as a 12.3-inch driver display, a 12.3-inch central information hub, a 16-speaker, 464-watt Harman Kardon sound system, front sports seats, four-zone temperature control, and so forth.

The powertrain

Powering the 5 Series 50 M Jahre Edition is a 1,998cc, inline-four, twin-turbocharged petrol engine mated to an eight-speed Steptronic Sport automatic transmission. This motor generates 248bhp and delivers 350Nm of torque. And it can go from zero to 100kmph in 6.1 seconds.

Meanwhile, BMW offers a choice of three optional packages with the 5 Series 50 M Jahre Edition, namely Racer’s Package, Motorsport Package, and Carbon Package.