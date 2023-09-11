CarWale
    BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo M Sport Signature launched at Rs. 75.90 lakh

    Haji Chakralwale

    BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo M Sport Signature launched at Rs. 75.90 lakh
    • Powered by a 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine

    BMW India has launched the limited edition of the 6 Series in India at Rs. 75.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The new special edition is called Gran Turismo M Sport Signature and is available in the 630i guise. The locally produced model will be exclusively available on BMW's online booking portal.

    On the outside, the exterior of the 630i M Sport Signature is highlighted by the signature BMW kidney grille, laser light headlamps, sloping roofline, LED tail lamps, and chrome-plated exhaust pipes.

    Inside the cabin, the M Sport Signature version of the 6 Series comes loaded with electric seat adjustments with memory function, soft-close function, Harman Kardon-sourced 16 speaker setup, all-digital driver’s display, 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with gesture control, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, four-zone climate control, and a panoramic sunroof. Meanwhile, the rear occupants get an entertainment package which comprises two 10.25-inch touchscreen monitors with screen mirroring and two USB ports.

    Additionally, the 630i has safety features such as a parking assistant, rear view camera, remote control parking, six airbags, ABS with brake assist, ISOFIX anchorages , and BMW display key.

    Mechanically, the 6 Series 630i is equipped with a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo petrol motor mated to an eight-speed Steptronic transmission unit. The motor is capable of producing 255bhp and 400Nm of peak torque. With this performance, the sedan can sprint from zero to 100km in just 6.5 seconds.

