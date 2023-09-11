BYD Seal U SUV showcased at 2023 IAA Motor Show

- Seal U to be offered with two battery packs

- Based on the Seal sedan

BYD Seal U: What is it?

BYD has unveiled a new SUV at the 2023 iteration of the IAA Motor Show, dubbed the Seal U. Based on the brand’s Seal sedan, the model will be available with two battery pack options when it goes on sale in international markets next year.

Seal U exterior design

Design highlights of the new BYD Seal include sweptback headlamps, a rather clean design for the front bumper with twin horizontal slats on either side, silver faux skid plates, dual-tone alloy wheels, LED taillights, and a connected LED light bar.

BYD Seal U EV interior and features

The interior of the new SUV from BYD comes equipped with a three-spoke multifunction steering wheel, fully digital instrument console, two wireless chargers in the centre console, and a 15.6-inch rotating touchscreen infotainment system. Also up for offer is a glass gear lever.

New Seal U battery pack and specifications

Upon arrival in 2024, the BYD Seal U will be available with 71.8kWh and 87kWh battery packs returning a claimed range of 420km and 500km, respectively. The power output and finer technical details will be revealed closer to the launch. In terms of dimensions, the SUV measures 4,785mm in length, 1,890mm in width, and 1,668mm in height, while the wheelbase stands at 2,765mm.