    Tata Nexon EV facelift reaches dealers ahead of launch

    Aditya Nadkarni

    - Nexon EV facelift prices in India to be revealed on 14 September

    - To be offered with two battery packs at launch

    New Nexon EV facelift unveiling and launch timelines

    Tata Nexon EV Facelift Front View

    Tata Motors pulled the covers off the facelifted Nexon EV on 7 September, followed by bookings which commenced on 9 September. Ahead of its price announcement on 14 September, the electric SUV has now begun arriving at local dealers.

    2023 Tata Nexon EV colours and variants

    Tata Nexon EV Facelift Left Front Three Quarter

    As seen in the images here, the Nexon EV facelift is finished in a shade of Empowered Oxide, which is one of the seven paints offered with the model. Customers can further choose from six variants – Creative+, Fearless, Fearless+, Fearless+ S, Empowered, and Empowered+.

    Facelifted Tata Nexon EV feature highlights

    Tata Nexon EV Facelift Dashboard

    In terms of features, the 2023 Nexon EV comes equipped with features like all LED lighting, LED light bars at the front and rear, new alloy wheels, 12.3-inch touchscreen system, ventilated and height-adjustable front seats, fully digital instrument console, touch-based AC control panel, and a 360-degree camera.

    Upcoming Nexon EV facelift battery pack and specifications

    Tata Nexon EV Facelift Left Rear Three Quarter

    The new Tata Nexon facelift will arrive with two battery pack options including a 30kWh unit with a claimed range of 325km and a 40.5kWh unit with a claimed range of 465km. Known as Medium Range and Long Range, these versions produce 127bhp and 143bhp respectively, while the torque output of 215Nm remains the same.

    Tata Nexon EV Facelift Image
    Tata Nexon EV Facelift
    Rs. 15.00 - 20.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Tata Nexon EV Facelift Gallery

