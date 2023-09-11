Maruti Suzuki eVX to be retailed via Nexa outlets

To debut in 2025

Gets a claimed range of 550km

Maruti Suzuki showcased the concept version of its upcoming fully electric SUV, the eVX, in January 2023 at the Auto Expo. Based on a ground-up all-new electric platform, the concept version of the eVX measured 4,300mm in length, 1,800mm in width, and 1,600mm in height. Ahead of its official debut in 2025, the automaker has confirmed that this electric SUV will be sold in India via the Nexa outlets.

For the uninitiated, the design elements of eVX seem similar to those of the Grand Vitara and the Fronx. It sports a flat horizontal hood with a blanked-off front grille, flush door handles, flared wheel arches, and aerodynamically designed wheels. At the rear, it gets a coupe-like sloping roofline, thick LED bar running across the tailgate, chunky rear bumpers, and a silver skid plate.

Maruti Suzuki has announced a 60kWh battery pack for the eVX that will return a claimed range of 550km on a single charge. It is also expected to get an entry-level variant that will debut with a smaller battery pack and a comparatively less driving range.