Tata Nexon facelift to get new aircon panel; patent details leaked

- Hosts a list of controls on the aircon panel

- To get a new 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment screen

Launched back in 2017, the Tata Nexon has been the hot-selling sub-four-meter SUV in the country. Over these years, the SUV has not received any updates in terms of styling or powertrain and has been a long due. Now the manufacturer is gearing up to launch the Tata Nexon facelift soon in the country and this time around we have got our hands on the new design of the aircon panel.

Facelifted Tata Nexon aircon panel:

Tata Motors has patented a new hybrid touch-sensitive aircon panel that will debut with the Nexon facelift. This design was first featured by the manufacturer in the Curvv concept which was showcased to the audience at the Auto Expo. As per the leaked patent, the new aircon gets two toggle switches on the extreme ends - one for AC fan speed and the other for temperature control. Between these switches is a touch-sensitive sliding blower motor control.

Controls on the aircon panel of Tata Nexon facelift:

Moreover, the panel also hosts a set of touch control above and below the toggles. The top set of controls includes a sports mode, fog lamp controls, hazard light, tailgate control, and a 360-degree camera. The bottom set of controls, on the other hand, includes traction control, air circulation, front and rear windscreen defogger, air direction control, AC off, and auto climate control features.

Tata Nexon facelift interior:

As seen in the spy images earlier, the Nexon facelift will get a completely new instrument cluster with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment screen, a two-spoke steering wheel with mounted controls, a new gear lever, and new upholstery.

2023 Tata Nexon launch date and rivals:

The facelifted Nexon is expected to be launched in Q1 of 2024. Upon its launch, the ICE version of the Nexon will rival the Mahindra XUV300, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, and Maruti Suzuki Brezza.