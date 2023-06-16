CarWale
    Mahindra produces 30,992 passenger units in May 2023

    Authors Image

    Pawan Mudaliar

    298 Views
    Mahindra produces 30,992 passenger units in May 2023

    - Production grew by 22.10 per cent Y-o-Y 

    - Bolero tops the production list

    Mahindra manufactured a total of 30,992 units of passenger cars in the month of May 2023. This marks a growth of 22.10 per cent when compared to the 25,381 units produced in the corresponding month last year. 

    Mahindra Bolero, Scorpio, and XUV700 production in May 2023:

    Mahindra Right Front Three Quarter

    The Mahindra Bolero dominates the production list for May 2023 with 7,793 units produced last month. This was then followed by the diesel guise of the Scorpio and the XUV700 with 7,236 units and 3,708 units, respectively. The petrol guise of the Scorpio and XUV700, on the other hand, recorded a total of 621 units and 1,569 units, respectively 

    Thar and XUV300 production in May 2023:

    Mahindra Right Front Three Quarter

    2,512 units of the diesel variant and 1,061 units of the petrol variant of the Thar were manufactured in the previous month. The count of the younger sibling of the XUV700, the XUV300, stood at 5,241 units in the month of May 2023. 

    Zero units of XUV500 and Alturas manufactured in May 2023:

    Only 325 units of the KUV100 and 36 units of the Marazzo were produced in the previous month. While on the other hand, zero units of the XUV500 and Alturas G4 were manufactured since the company delisted these models from its official website. 

