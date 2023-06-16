New SUV launches in India in the next six months

The new year has brought in a slew of launches in the first half, be it SUVs, sedans, hatchbacks, or luxury models. With the monsoon onslaught set to begin in the next few days, we take a look at the upcoming SUVs that will be launched in India in the second half of the year.

Kia Seltos facelift – July 2023

The highly-anticipated update for the Seltos will arrive in the form of a facelift next month. Unofficial bookings of the mid-size SUV have commenced at select dealerships, with an official announcement expected to take place in the coming weeks.

In terms of updates, the Seltos facelift could get a tweaked exterior design, a panoramic sunroof, a twin display setup on the dashboard, dual-zone climate control, ventilated front seats, a 360-degree camera, a powered tailgate, and an electronic parking brake. Also up for offer could be an ADAS suite. The model is expected to soldier on with the same powertrain options as the outgoing version, which include a 1.5-litre NA petrol motor and a 1.5-litre diesel mill.

Honda Elevate – July 2023

Honda Cars India unveiled the Elevate mid-size SUV as a rival to the Hyundai Creta and Maruti Grand Vitara earlier this month. The model is expected to be launched next month and unofficial bookings are currently underway at a few dealers.

Under the hood, the Honda Elevate will be powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine paired with a six-speed manual unit and a CVT unit. There will be no hybrid version on offer, but Honda will introduce an Elevate-based EV by 2026.

Hyundai Exter – 10 July

The Exter B-SUV is Hyundai’s next model for the Indian market, with a launch slated to take place on 10 July. Bookings for the Tata Punch and Citroen C3 rival have begun, and the carmaker recently revealed the interior design and features of the upcoming model.

Under the hood, the Exter will be powered by a 1.2-litre Kappa petrol motor paired with a five-speed manual unit and an AMT unit. The model, which boasts of segment-first features like a dual dashcam and an electric sunroof, will also be offered in the CNG version at the launch itself.

Citroen C3 Aircross – Festive season

Citroen pulled the covers off the C3 Aircross for the Indian market in April this year. Prices of the seven-seat SUV, which is based on the C3 hatchback, are expected to be announced during the festive season later this year.

At the heart of the C3 Aircross will be a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine sending power to the wheels only via a six-speed manual transmission. The power output of this motor will stand at 109bhp and 190Nm of torque.

Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus facelift – Festive season

Mahindra has been widely testing the Bolero Neo Plus, which is essentially a facelifted version of the TUV300 Plus. The variant details of the updated model were recently leaked on the web, revealing the key specifications as well.

At the heart of the Bolero Neo Plus will be a 1.5-litre, diesel engine generating an output of 100bhp and 260Nm of torque. This motor will be paired only with a five-speed manual transmission.

Kia Sonet facelift– December 2023

Following the Seltos facelift will be its younger sibling, the Sonet, in its facelifted avatar. Unlike the former though, the updated version of this sub-four metre SUV is yet to be officially revealed. The model is expected to get design tweaks and additional features over the model that is currently on sale.

The Sonet facelift is likely to be powered by the same 1.2-litre NA petrol motor, 1.0-litre turbo-petrol mill, and the 1.5-litre diesel engine. Expect Kia to continue offering its wide range of transmission options, including the iMT unit.

Tata Punch CNG - TBA

Tata Motors showcased the CNG version of the Punch at the Auto Expo 2023, alongside the Altroz CNG. While the latter was recently launched, an official timeline for the launch of the Punch CNG is yet to be confirmed.

Apart from features like the twin-cylinder technology and an electric sunroof, the model will also receive a different state of tune. While the 1.2-litre petrol motor produces 84bhp and 113Nm of torque, the CNG mode will reduce this output to 76bhp and 97Nm of torque.

Tata Nexon facelift - TBA

Tata Motors is working on multiple product updates and one of them is the Nexon facelift. This version of the sub-four metre SUV will get a significant update, be it the exterior design, the interior, or the feature list. Test mules of the updated version have been spotted on various occasions, revealing key details.

Under the hood, the Nexon facelift is expected to retain the 1.2-litre turbo-petrol motor and 1.5-litre diesel mills. These updates are expected to eventually make their way to its EV counterpart in the Prime and Max versions.

Volkswagen Taigun Trail and Sport editions - TBA

During its annual press conference for 2023, Volkswagen announced a range of upcoming variants for the Virtus and Taigun lineup. The carmaker launched the GT Limited Collection Series in the country earlier this month, and these are expected to be followed by the Taigun Sport and Trail editions in the coming months.

The Taigun Sport and Trail editions will receive cosmetic additions to distinguish them from their regular counterparts. Both the versions will be powered by a 148bhp, 1.5-litre petrol engine, with the Trail and Sport editions being mated with a six-speed manual unit and a seven-speed DSG automatic unit respectively.