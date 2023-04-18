CarWale
    AD

    Volkswagen Virtus GT Manual: Signalling the return of fun?

    Authors Image

    Abhishek Nigam

    11,043 Views
    Volkswagen Virtus GT Manual: Signalling the return of fun?

    Volkswagen unveiled six new variants today between the Virtus and the Taigun. Now, these included some special colour schemes and trims, but the most important bit was the return of the manual transmission in the Virtus. Now this isn’t a big deal considering the Skoda Slavia, which is basically the same car under the skin, was always available with a 1.5-litre engine and a manual transmission. 

    Volkswagen Virtus Gear Shifter/Gear Shifter Stalk

    But when you look at the market around the Virtus, you can notice that one suddenly has a few more options when it comes to the enthusiasts. The Skoda Slavia was the first to ignite the fire by offering a 150bhp sedan with a manual option followed by the new Hyundai Verna. In fact, Hyundai managed to surprise us by offering the latter with a 1.5-litre turbo unit putting out a very impressive 158bhp and putting a 6-speed manual transmission in it. And now, Volkswagen has gone ahead and come out with the Virtus GT manual as well. 

    Volkswagen Virtus Left Front Three Quarter

    So, suddenly you have three excellent sedans putting out 150bhp and more with a three-pedal layout. While we’re only harping about turbo petrol, let us include the original manual enthusiast sedan, the Honda City. Now the City might not boast the same kind of impressive output or have an edge regarding outright performance, but it is a fun-to-drive sedan in every sense of the word.

    Volkswagen Virtus Left Front Three Quarter

    With SUVs ruling the roost and new ones spawning in every segment, it seemed like it was the end of the road for sedans as a segment. Imagining them in powerful manual avatars was pretty much a distant dream. But clearly and thankfully for us enthusiasts, that is not the case. Hyundai clearly believes in the segment and foresees that it will grow in the future. Again with the Virtus, Volkswagen says there was a steady demand of people asking for the Virtus 1.5 with a manual transmission. So clearly, the market for sedans is slowly coming into the picture. With consumers wanting to evolve and looking for more excitement in products, this could finally signal the return of more performance-oriented products. In another space, Maruti Suzuki has also brought back its Boosterjet engine, which is now being manufactured locally. Can these performance sedans push Maruti to come up with a ‘Boosted’ version of the next-gen Ciaz? Well, we certainly have some exciting times coming up ahead, so keep watching this space for more!

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Production-ready MG Comet EV spotted in green colour
     Next 
    Volkswagen Taigun and Virtus get new Lava Blue colour

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Hyundai Verna Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Volkswagen Passat Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon
    Volkswagen Passat Engine Performance Explained
    By CarWale Team02 Jul 2019
    1958 Views
    27 Likes
    Volkswagen Passat Features Explained
    youtube-icon
    Volkswagen Passat Features Explained
    By CarWale Team02 Jul 2019
    2758 Views
    31 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SEDANS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Skoda Slavia

    Skoda Slavia

    ₹ 11.39 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Volkswagen Virtus

    Volkswagen Virtus

    ₹ 11.48 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Honda New City

    Honda New City

    ₹ 11.52 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Audi A4

    Audi A4

    ₹ 43.81 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Ciaz

    Maruti Suzuki Ciaz

    ₹ 8.96 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW M340i

    BMW M340i

    ₹ 69.20 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz C-Class

    Mercedes-Benz C-Class

    ₹ 59.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance

    Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance

    ₹ 3.30 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    11th APR
    View All Sedan Cars
    Lamborghini Urus S

    Lamborghini Urus S

    ₹ 4.18 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    13th APR
    Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance

    Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance

    ₹ 3.30 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    11th APR
    Skoda Kushaq

    Skoda Kushaq

    ₹ 11.59 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Skoda Slavia

    Skoda Slavia

    ₹ 11.39 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Volkswagen Taigun

    Volkswagen Taigun

    ₹ 11.62 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Volkswagen Virtus

    Volkswagen Virtus

    ₹ 11.48 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Verna

    Hyundai Verna

    ₹ 10.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Innova Crysta

    Toyota Innova Crysta

    ₹ 19.13 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    MG Comet EV

    MG Comet EV

    ₹ 10.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    19th Apr 2023Unveil Date
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx

    Maruti Suzuki Fronx

    ₹ 10.00 - 14.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Apr 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Citroen mid-size SUV

    Citroen mid-size SUV

    ₹ 10.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    27th Apr 2023Unveil Date
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny

    ₹ 9.00 - 11.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Mahindra Five-door Thar

    Mahindra Five-door Thar

    ₹ 15.00 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jun 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Volkswagen ID.4

    Volkswagen ID.4

    ₹ 50.00 - 60.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jul 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha

    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha

    ₹ 15.50 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jul 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Honda HR-V

    Honda HR-V

    ₹ 10.00 - 17.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jul 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • hyundai-cars
    • other brands
    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    ₹ 10.87 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai Venue

    ₹ 7.72 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Verna

    Hyundai Verna

    ₹ 10.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Hyundai-Cars

    Hyundai Verna Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai ₹ 12.93 Lakh
    Bangalore ₹ 13.66 Lakh
    Delhi ₹ 12.78 Lakh
    Pune ₹ 13.00 Lakh
    Hyderabad ₹ 13.50 Lakh
    Ahmedabad ₹ 12.09 Lakh
    Chennai ₹ 13.30 Lakh
    Kolkata ₹ 12.74 Lakh
    Chandigarh ₹ 12.07 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Volkswagen Passat Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon
    Volkswagen Passat Engine Performance Explained
    By CarWale Team02 Jul 2019
    1958 Views
    27 Likes
    Volkswagen Passat Features Explained
    youtube-icon
    Volkswagen Passat Features Explained
    By CarWale Team02 Jul 2019
    2758 Views
    31 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Volkswagen Virtus GT Manual: Signalling the return of fun?