Tata Nexon EV facelift spied testing in India

- To borrow design cues from ICE Nexon

- Expected to go on sale next year

Tata has been spotted numerous times testing the facelift versions of its upcoming SUV range including the Safari, Harrier, and Nexon. These SUVs will soon make their debut in the country. And recently, the facelifted Nexon EV was spied doing rounds on the expressway in Maharashtra.

In recent spy pictures, the test mule of the Nexon EV facelift was spotted covered in camouflage, masking most of the design elements. However, the absence of an exhaust pipe and the visible floor-mounted battery pack underneath the body have confirmed the electric nature of the model.

On the outside, just like the current iteration, we expect the Nexon EV facelift to borrow many design characteristics from the ICE Nexon facelift. Revised headlamps and tail lights, a light bar at the rear, and a new set of alloy wheels are some of the expected revisions in the upcoming Nexon EV facelift.

Recently, the carmaker introduced new features with the Nexon EV Max Dark edition. And it is likely to retain features like a large 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, wireless charger, digital instrument cluster, a sunroof, and ventilated front seats. As for the safety features, the Nexon EV facelift could bring in a 360-degree camera, six airbags, and even Level 1 ADAS to the EV range.

Currently, Nexon EV is offered in two versions – Prime and Max, the former is the standard range, while the latter is a long-range version. The Prime version comes equipped with a 30.2kWh battery pack and a power output of 127bhp and 245Nm of torque. On the other hand, the EV Max is packed with a 40.5kWh battery and output of 141bhp and 250Nm of torque. As for their range, the Prime and Max get an ARAI-certified range of 312km and 453km, respectively.

Specifications Nexon EV Prime Nexon EV Max Battery pack 30.2kWh 40.5kWh Power output 127bhp/245Nm 141bhp/250Nm ARAI-certified range 312km 453km

The Nexon EV facelift is expected to go on sale in India next year and upon arrival, it will continue its rivalry with the Mahindra XUV400, MG ZS EV, and others in the EV segment.

Image source