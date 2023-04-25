CarWale
    Tata Nexon facelift spied again; to get a new fully digital instrument console

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Tata Nexon facelift spied again; to get a new fully digital instrument console

    - The Nexon facelift will get ADAS among other updates

    - Could be powered by a new 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine

    Tata Motors continues testing the facelifted Nexon ahead of its launch which is expected to take place early next year. The new spy shots give us a fresh look at the interior of the updated sub-four metre SUV.

    Tata Nexon Facelift Instrument Cluster

    As seen in the spy images here, the Tata Nexon facelift will get a completely new instrument cluster, a new 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a new two-spoke multifunction steering wheel, a new gear lever, and chrome inserts on the doors.

    Tata Nexon Facelift Steering Wheel

    Previous spy shots of the facelifted Tata Nexon hinted at features such as purple seat upholstery, a reworked centre console, new alloy wheels, and a rear wiper hidden behind the spoiler, similar to that of the Hyundai Tucson. It will also get a flat-bottom steering wheel and an ADAS suite.

    Tata Nexon Facelift Dashboard

    Under the hood, the Tata Nexon could get a new 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine that was showcased at the Auto Expo 2023, which produces 123bhp and 225Nm of torque. Also up for offer could be a DCT (DCA in Tata speak) transmission that is currently available only with the Altroz. The 1.5-litre diesel engine is expected to carry on without any changes or updates.

     Previous 
    BMW 5 Series variants rejigged; prices revised
     Next 
    Maruti Suzuki upgrades its entire fleet to BS6 Phase 2

