    BMW 5 Series variants rejigged; prices revised

    Aditya Nadkarni

    BMW 5 Series variants rejigged; prices revised

    - The 5 Series is now available only in two variants

    - Company to introduce X3 M40i in India soon

    BMW has revised the entire line-up in the 5 Series range with immediate effect. At the same time, the carmaker has increased the prices of the model, which is expected to be due to the new BS6 Phase 2 and RDE norms that have been into effect since 1 April, 2023.

    BMW has discontinued the 520d Luxury Line, 530d M Sport, and 50 Jahre M Edition variants effective April 2023. This leaves the model with two variants in the line-up, including the 530i M Sport and 520d M Sport.

    BMW 5 Series Left Rear Three Quarter

    The entry-level BMW 5 Series 530i M Sport has become dearer by Rs. 90,000, thus taking the new price tag to Rs. 65.40 lakh (ex-showroom). Prices of the 520d M Sport, which was introduced in March this year, remain unchanged. In the coming weeks, the brand is set to introduce the X3 M40i SUV.

    BMW 5 Series
