Tata Nexon facelift to get ADAS and new steering wheel

- The updated Nexon has been spotted testing in India

- The refreshed model could arrive by the end of the year

Tata Motors is working on a facelift for the Nexon, evident from the spy images that recently made their way to the web. Ahead of its launch which could take place later, we have learned new details of the refreshed sub-four metre SUV from the brand.

The Tata Nexon facelift will come equipped with ADAS upon launch. Its elder siblings including the Harrier and Safari are already equipped with the ADAS suite, hence it becomes logical for the feature to trickle down to the Nexon.

Further, it is understood that the facelifted Nexon will also get a new steering wheel that featured with the Tata Curvv which has been displayed on multiple occasions in the past. In the design department, the model is expected to receive an updated fascia, an LED light bar at the front and rear, as well as new alloy wheels.

While details regarding the engine options of the Nexon facelift remain unknown at the moment, we expect it to be powered by the same 1.5-litre diesel engine paired with manual and automatic transmissions. The petrol motor though, could be a new unit that was showcased at the Auto Expo 2023, which develops 123bhp and 225Nm of torque, compared to the current mill that generates 118bhp and 170Nm of torque.