Citroen India partners with Kamarajar Port for export

Citroen India has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Kamarajar Port Ltd to export its vehicles from India. The manufacturer will be exporting CBUs of the new ‘made-in-India’ eC3 March 2023 onwards, to African and ASEAN countries.

Commenting on the occasion,Roland Bouchara, CEO & MD, Stellantis India, said, 'This partnership with Kamarajar Port Ltd (KPL) fortifies the Stellantis group’s ‘India for the World’ philosophy that will leverage India’s distinctive manufacturing export potential. In 2019, we started exporting powertrains from our Hosur facility and with the commencement of the with the New C3 exports as a CBU this year we are marking a key milestone in our India journey. We have created a 360-degree ecosystem that is reaping strong results for the group and we will continue to grow this in the future. '

Recently, Citroen launched its electric hatchback, the eC3, in India at Rs 11.50 lakh (ex-showroom). The model is offered in two variants namely Live and Feel. Powering the eC3 is a 29.1kWh battery pack paired with an electric motor that develops 56bhp and 143Nm of torque. It gets an ARAI-certified range of 320km on a single, fully charged battery.