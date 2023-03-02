BMW 5 Series 520d M Sport variant introduced in India at Rs 68.90 lakh

- Three variants discontinued

- Powered by a 2.0-litre diesel engine with eight-speed automatic transmission

BMW India has discreetly introduced a new variant in the 5 Series line-up. The luxury sedan is now available in a new 520d M Sport variant that is priced at Rs 68.90 lakh (ex-showroom). With this, BMW has also discontinued three variants from the mix, which include the 50 Jahre M Edition, 530d M Sport, and 520d Luxury Line.

As a result, the 5 Series can now be had in only two trims — 530i M Sport and 520d M Sport. The latter costs Rs 5.6 lakh less than the defunct 530d and makes use of a 2.0-litre diesel engine that produces 188bhp and 400Nm of peak torque.

The former variant, 530i M Sport, is powered by a 2.0-litre petrol mill that develops 248bhp and 350Nm of torque. The price of this variant has also been revised and is now increased by Rs 90,000.

In 2023, BMW India added five new models to its portfolio. These include the new 7 Series, i7 EV, X7, 3 Series Grand Limousine, and the most recent one being the entry-level SUV, the sX1.