CarWale
    AD

    BMW 5 Series 520d M Sport variant introduced in India at Rs 68.90 lakh

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    647 Views
    BMW 5 Series 520d M Sport variant introduced in India at Rs 68.90 lakh

    - Three variants discontinued 

    - Powered by a 2.0-litre diesel engine with eight-speed automatic transmission

    BMW India has discreetly introduced a new variant in the 5 Series line-up. The luxury sedan is now available in a new 520d M Sport variant that is priced at Rs 68.90 lakh (ex-showroom). With this, BMW has also discontinued three variants from the mix, which include the 50 Jahre M Edition, 530d M Sport, and 520d Luxury Line. 

    BMW 5 Series Tail Light/Tail Lamp

    As a result, the 5 Series can now be had in only two trims — 530i M Sport and 520d M Sport. The latter costs Rs 5.6 lakh less than the defunct 530d and makes use of a 2.0-litre diesel engine that produces 188bhp and 400Nm of peak torque. 

    BMW 5 Series Dashboard

    The former variant, 530i M Sport, is powered by a 2.0-litre petrol mill that develops 248bhp and 350Nm of torque. The price of this variant has also been revised and is now increased by Rs 90,000. 

    In 2023, BMW India added five new models to its portfolio. These include the new 7 Series, i7 EV, X7, 3 Series Grand Limousine, and the most recent one being the entry-level SUV, the sX1. 

    BMW 5 Series Image
    BMW 5 Series
    ₹ 64.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Land Rover Defender waiting period stretches up to 32 weeks

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    BMW 5 Series Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    BMW M4 Launched AutoExpo 2018
    youtube-icon
    BMW M4 Launched AutoExpo 2018
    By CarWale Team21 Feb 2018
    4490 Views
    17 Likes
    BMW M5 Launched AutoExpo 2018
    youtube-icon
    BMW M5 Launched AutoExpo 2018
    By CarWale Team11 Feb 2018
    6308 Views
    7 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SEDANS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Verna

    Hyundai Verna

    ₹ 9.63 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Volkswagen Virtus

    Volkswagen Virtus

    ₹ 11.32 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Skoda Slavia

    Skoda Slavia

    ₹ 11.29 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Ciaz

    Maruti Suzuki Ciaz

    ₹ 8.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz C-Class

    Mercedes-Benz C-Class

    ₹ 57.20 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW 3 Series

    BMW 3 Series

    ₹ 46.86 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Audi A4

    Audi A4

    ₹ 43.81 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz Maybach S-Class

    Mercedes-Benz Maybach S-Class

    ₹ 2.57 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Sedan Cars
    Honda City Hybrid eHEV

    Honda City Hybrid eHEV

    ₹ 18.89 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    2nd MAR
    Honda New City

    Honda New City

    ₹ 11.51 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    2nd MAR
    Citroen eC3

    Citroen eC3

    ₹ 11.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    27th FEB
    Maruti Suzuki Ignis

    Maruti Suzuki Ignis

    ₹ 5.82 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    26th FEB
    Tata Safari

    Tata Safari

    ₹ 15.65 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    23rd FEB
    Tata Harrier

    Tata Harrier

    ₹ 15.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    23rd FEB
    Hyundai Venue N Line

    Hyundai Venue N Line

    ₹ 12.60 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    14th FEB
    Audi Q3 Sportback

    Audi Q3 Sportback

    ₹ 51.43 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    13th FEB
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Hyundai New Verna

    Hyundai New Verna

    ₹ 10.00 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    21st Mar 2023Expected Launch
    Toyota Innova Crysta

    Toyota Innova Crysta

    ₹ 19.00 - 24.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Mar 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Mercedes-Benz EQE

    Mercedes-Benz EQE

    ₹ 70.00 - 90.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Apr 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny

    ₹ 9.00 - 11.00 LakhEstimated Price

    24th May 2023Expected Launch
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx

    Maruti Suzuki Fronx

    ₹ 10.00 - 14.00 LakhEstimated Price

    30th May 2023Expected Launch
    MG Comet EV

    MG Comet EV

    ₹ 10.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Tata Harrier Facelift

    Tata Harrier Facelift

    ₹ 15.00 - 22.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Tata Safari Facelift

    Tata Safari Facelift

    ₹ 16.00 - 17.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • bmw-cars
    • other brands
    BMW X1

    BMW X1

    ₹ 45.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW 3 Series

    BMW 3 Series

    ₹ 46.86 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW Z4

    BMW Z4

    ₹ 71.82 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All BMW-Cars

    BMW 5 Series Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 77.51 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 82.26 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 74.62 Lakh
    Pune₹ 78.22 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 79.83 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 72.96 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 78.98 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 75.37 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 71.46 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    BMW M4 Launched AutoExpo 2018
    youtube-icon
    BMW M4 Launched AutoExpo 2018
    By CarWale Team21 Feb 2018
    4490 Views
    17 Likes
    BMW M5 Launched AutoExpo 2018
    youtube-icon
    BMW M5 Launched AutoExpo 2018
    By CarWale Team11 Feb 2018
    6308 Views
    7 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • BMW 5 Series 520d M Sport variant introduced in India at Rs 68.90 lakh