CarWale

    Citroen eC3 launched; prices in India start at Rs 11.50 lakh

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    1,509 Views
    Citroen eC3 launched; prices in India start at Rs 11.50 lakh

    - Available in two variants

    - Powered by a 29.2kWh battery pack

    Citroen India has launched the eC3 electric hatchback in the country, with introductory prices starting at Rs 11.50 lakh (ex-showroom). Bookings for the model, which is available in two variants, commenced last month for Rs 25,000.

    Citroen eC3 battery and range

    Citroen eC3 Right Rear Three Quarter

    The Citroen eC3 is propelled by a 29.2kWh battery pack paired with an electric motor that develops an output of 56bhp and 143Nm of torque. The model has an ARAI-certified range of 320kms on a single full charge. We have driven the eC3 and our review is live on the website.

    Citroen eC3 colours and variants

    In terms of colours, the eC3 EV will be offered in four mono-tone options and nine dual-tone options. Customers will be able to choose from two variants including Live and Feel. Also up for offer are three customisation packs.

    Citroen eC3 features

    Citroen eC3 Dashboard

    Feature highlights of the new Citroen eC3 include split headlamps, LED DRLs, blacked-out ORVMs, 15-inch steel wheels with covers, a height-adjustable driver seat, a 10.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, steering-mounted controls, and four speakers. We have driven the eC3 and our review is now live on the website.

    Citroen eC3 prices

    The following are the variant-wise introductory prices of the Citroen eC3 (all prices, ex-showroom):

    New Citroen eC3 Live: Rs 11.50 lakh

    New Citroen eC3 Feel: Rs 12.13 lakh

    New Citroen eC3 Feel Vibe pack: Rs 12.28 lakh

    New Citroen eC3 Feel dual-tone Vibe pack: Rs 12.43 lakh

    Citroen eC3 Image
    Citroen eC3
    ₹ 11.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    2023 Hyundai Alcazar bookings open; now gets 1.5 T-GDi petrol engine
     Next 
    New Honda City variant-wise key features leaked ahead of launch in India

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Featured Cars

    • HATCHBACKS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹ 5.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

    ₹ 5.69 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai i20

    Hyundai i20

    ₹ 7.19 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Baleno

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno

    ₹ 6.56 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

    ₹ 5.52 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

    Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

    ₹ 3.53 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Alto K10

    Maruti Suzuki Alto K10

    ₹ 3.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Glanza

    Toyota Glanza

    ₹ 6.66 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Hatchback Cars
    Citroen eC3

    Citroen eC3

    ₹ 11.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    27th FEB
    Maruti Suzuki Ignis

    Maruti Suzuki Ignis

    ₹ 5.82 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    26th FEB
    Tata Safari

    Tata Safari

    ₹ 15.65 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    23rd FEB
    Tata Harrier

    Tata Harrier

    ₹ 15.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    23rd FEB
    Hyundai Venue N Line

    Hyundai Venue N Line

    ₹ 12.60 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    14th FEB
    Audi Q3 Sportback

    Audi Q3 Sportback

    ₹ 51.43 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    13th FEB
    Renault Kiger

    Renault Kiger

    ₹ 6.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    10th FEB
    Hyundai Alcazar

    Hyundai Alcazar

    ₹ 16.10 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Honda 2023 City

    Honda 2023 City

    ₹ 12.00 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    2nd Mar 2023Unveil Date
    Hyundai New Verna

    Hyundai New Verna

    ₹ 10.00 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    21st Mar 2023Expected Launch
    Toyota Innova Crysta

    Toyota Innova Crysta

    ₹ 19.00 - 24.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Mar 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Mercedes-Benz EQE

    Mercedes-Benz EQE

    ₹ 70.00 - 90.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Apr 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny

    ₹ 9.00 - 11.00 LakhEstimated Price

    24th May 2023Expected Launch
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx

    Maruti Suzuki Fronx

    ₹ 10.00 - 14.00 LakhEstimated Price

    30th May 2023Expected Launch
    MG Air EV

    MG Air EV

    ₹ 10.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Tata Harrier Facelift

    Tata Harrier Facelift

    ₹ 15.00 - 22.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • citroen-cars
    • other brands
    Citroen eC3

    Citroen eC3

    ₹ 11.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    27th FEB
    Citroen C3

    Citroen C3

    ₹ 5.98 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Citroen C5 Aircross

    Citroen C5 Aircross

    ₹ 37.17 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Citroen-Cars

    Citroen eC3 Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 12.20 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 12.21 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 12.28 Lakh
    Pune₹ 12.20 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 12.20 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 12.54 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 13.15 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Citroen eC3 launched; prices in India start at Rs 11.50 lakh