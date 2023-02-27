Citroen eC3 launched; prices in India start at Rs 11.50 lakh

- Available in two variants

- Powered by a 29.2kWh battery pack

Citroen India has launched the eC3 electric hatchback in the country, with introductory prices starting at Rs 11.50 lakh (ex-showroom). Bookings for the model, which is available in two variants, commenced last month for Rs 25,000.

Citroen eC3 battery and range

The Citroen eC3 is propelled by a 29.2kWh battery pack paired with an electric motor that develops an output of 56bhp and 143Nm of torque. The model has an ARAI-certified range of 320kms on a single full charge. We have driven the eC3 and our review is live on the website.

Citroen eC3 colours and variants

In terms of colours, the eC3 EV will be offered in four mono-tone options and nine dual-tone options. Customers will be able to choose from two variants including Live and Feel. Also up for offer are three customisation packs.

Citroen eC3 features

Feature highlights of the new Citroen eC3 include split headlamps, LED DRLs, blacked-out ORVMs, 15-inch steel wheels with covers, a height-adjustable driver seat, a 10.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, steering-mounted controls, and four speakers. We have driven the eC3 and our review is now live on the website.

Citroen eC3 prices

The following are the variant-wise introductory prices of the Citroen eC3 (all prices, ex-showroom):

New Citroen eC3 Live: Rs 11.50 lakh

New Citroen eC3 Feel: Rs 12.13 lakh

New Citroen eC3 Feel Vibe pack: Rs 12.28 lakh

New Citroen eC3 Feel dual-tone Vibe pack: Rs 12.43 lakh