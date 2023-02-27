CarWale

    New Honda City variant-wise key features leaked ahead of launch in India

    Aditya Nadkarni

    New Honda City variant-wise key features leaked ahead of launch in India

    Ahead of its unveiling in India which is scheduled to take place on 2 March, the details of the 2023 Honda City have leaked on the web. New leaked images reveal the key variant-wise features of the refreshed sedan.

    New Honda City variant details

    Honda 2023 City Front View

    As seen in the leaked images, the 2023 Honda City will be offered in four variants, namely SV, V, VX, and ZX. The petrol MT version will be available in all four variants while the petrol CVT version will be offered in V, VX, and ZX variants. Customers of the hybrid or eHEV version will be able to choose from V and ZX variants.

    New Honda City features and updates

    Honda 2023 City Front View

    Based on the previous set of leaked images, we understand that the MY23 Honda City will get tweaked front and rear bumpers, new dual-tone alloy wheels, a new air dam, and a new grille. Also up for offer will be a new blue paintjob.

    Honda 2023 City Front View

    The newly leaked data suggests that the refreshed sedan will come equipped with a new grille sporting horizontal slats in the SV, V, and VX variants, while the ZX, V(eHEV), and ZX (eHEV) variants will get a honeycomb-style grille. The SV variant will get 15-inch steel wheels with wheel covers, while the V and VX variants will receive 15-inch alloy wheels. The ZX, V(eHEV), and ZX (eHEV) variants will come equipped with machine-cut alloy wheels.

    Honda 2023 City Front View

    All variants of the new City will come equipped with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The higher-spec ZX and ZX(eHEV) will get revised upholstery and ambient lighting.

    New Honda City engine and transmission

    Honda 2023 City Front View

    The 2023 Honda City will be offered with a 1.5-litre petrol engine and a 1.5-litre petrol engine with a hybrid motor in the eHEV guise. The former is currently tuned to produce 119bhp and 145Nm of torque, and comes paired with a six-speed manual unit or a CVT unit. Meanwhile, the eHEV version develops 97bhp and 127Nm of torque, with the hybrid motor generating 107bhp and 253Nm of torque. This variant is available only with an e-CVT unit.

    Honda 2023 City Image
    Honda 2023 City
    ₹ 12.00 - 16.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
