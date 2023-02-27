2023 Maruti Ignis launched; prices in India start at Rs 5.82 lakh

- The Ignis now complies with the BS6 Phase 2 emission norms

- The model also gets new safety features

Maruti Suzuki has introduced the 2023 Ignis in the country, with prices starting at Rs 5.82 lakh (ex-showroom). The updated model is now BS6 Phase 2 and RDE norm compliant, and gets additional safety features across the variant line-up.

2023 Maruti Ignis price hike

Compared to the outgoing version, the Maruti Ignis has now become dearer by Rs 27,000, a price hike that is applicable for select variants. With the price revision, the hatchback now costs Rs 5.82 lakh for the base-spec Sigma MT variant, going all the way up to Rs 8.01 lakh for the top-spec Alpha AMT dual-tone variant.

2023 Maruti Ignis features

The MY23 Maruti Ignis now comes equipped with additional safety features such as Electronic Stability Program (ESP) and hill hold assist. These two features are offered as standard across the variant range.

2023 Maruti Ignis engine and specifications

Powering the Maruti Suzuki Ignis is the same 1.2-litre, four-cylinder, VVT petrol engine that generates an output of 82bhp and 113Nm of torque. This motor is mated to a five-speed manual unit or an AMT unit.