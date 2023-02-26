CarWale

    Citroen eC3 EV test drives begin

    Citroen eC3 EV test drives begin

    - eC3 prices to be announced soon

    - Bookings underway for Rs 25,000

    The Citroen eC3 is inching closer to its launch day by day and the prices are expected to be announced soon. While the bookings are already underway for Rs 25,000, Citroen India has now commenced with the test drives of the EV. 

    The eC3 is the electric derivative of the Citroen C3 and sources its power from a 29.2kWh battery pack. The electric motors are tuned to develop 56bhp and 143Nm of torque with a claimed driving range of 320km on a single charge. While the eC3 comes with a standard warranty of three years/1.25 lakh kilometres, the battery is covered with seven years/1.40 lakh kilometres warranty.

    Citroen’s eC3 looks identical to the standard C3, however, it gets a handful of EV-specific elements such as a front fender-mounted charging flap, a toggle swift for drive mode, and a digital instrument cluster with battery percentage and driving range. 

    The eC3 is a rival to the Tiago EV and when launched in the coming days, we expect it to have a starting price of Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom). 

    Citroen eC3 Image
    Citroen eC3
    ₹ 9.00 - 13.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
