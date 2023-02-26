New Honda City unofficial bookings open, to be launched soon

- New City likely to get ADAS

While carmakers have begun updating their models for the forthcoming BS6 Phase 2 emission norms, Honda India will soon jump on the bandwagon with the launch of the new Honda City. Slated to be launched in the first week of March, dealerships across the country have started to accept bookings for the updated version of the sedan.

This will be the first mid-life update for the City that made its debut in September 2020. The talking point of the new City will be its BS6 2.0 and RDE norms-ready 1.5-litre petrol engine that is expected to be offered with manual and CVT gearboxes. The 1.5-litre diesel mill is unlikely to make it to the BS6 Phase 2 era.

Besides the mechanical updates, based on the recently surfaced spy pictures, the 2023 City will get subtle styling tweaks. This will include a revised front grille with re-profiled fore and aft bumpers, and a new design for the 16-inch alloy wheels along with a new blue colour exterior hue.

The updated City will be offered in SV, V, VX, and ZX variants. Additionally, the Honda City hybrid is also likely to get a new base V variant which will boast of the same hybrid powertrain, however, without the ADAS suite.

The new City is expected to be priced Rs 50,000-Rs 80,000 more than the outgoing model and will go up against the likes of Skoda Slavia, Volkswagen Virtus, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, and soon to be launched, new Hyundai Verna.