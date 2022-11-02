Honda Cars India announces discounts of up to Rs 63,144 in November 2022

The Japanese automaker, Honda announced big discounts across the product lineup in November 2022. The benefits and offers are variant, grade, and location specific. Therefore, interested customers may reach out to the nearest dealership to learn more about the applicable offers.

The latest offers and benefits are applicable till 30 November, 2022. Read below to learn more about the discount offers.

Honda WR-V

The Honda WR-V attracts the maximum discount in November 2022. The vehicle attracts benefits of up to Rs 63,144 this month. This includes a cash discount of up to Rs 30,000 or free-of-cost (FOC) accessories up to Rs 36,144. Customers can also avail of a discount of Rs 10,000 on car exchange, while Honda customers can additionally avail of a loyalty bonus of Rs 5,000. Further, the company is offering an exchange bonus of Rs 7,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000.

Honda City (fifth-generation)

The new-gen Honda City attracts the second-highest discount of Rs 59,292. The manual transmission version attracts a cash discount of up to Rs 30,000 or free-of-cost (FOC) accessories of up to Rs 32,292. Customers can also avail of a discount of Rs 10,000 on car exchange, while Honda customers can additionally avail of a loyalty bonus of Rs 5,000. Further, the company is offering an exchange bonus of Rs 7,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000.

On the other hand, the petrol CVT option attracts an exchange discount of Rs 20,000 and a customer loyalty bonus of Rs 5,000. Further, the customers can also avail of a car exchange bonus of Rs 7,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000.

Honda Jazz

Potential Honda Jazz customers can avail of benefits of up to Rs 25,000 in November. The total benefits include a discount of Rs 10,000 on car exchange. Further, customers can also avail of a car exchange bonus of Rs 7,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 3,000. Additionally, the company is also offering a customer loyalty bonus of Rs 5,000.

Honda Amaze

The Honda Amaze offers benefits of up to Rs 19,896. This includes a cash discount of Rs 10,000 or FOC accessories up to Rs 11,896, a customer loyalty bonus of Rs 5,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 3,000.

Honda City (fourth-generation)

The fourth-generation Honda City attracts a customer loyalty benefit of Rs 5,000. It is worth noting that discount on car exchange and corporate discount is not applicable for the fourth-generation Honda City.