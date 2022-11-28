CarWale

    Honda Cars India signs agreement with MSTI to offer vehicle scrapping solutions

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    - New initiative by HCIL to serve its customers for their End-of-Life Vehicles (ELVs)

    - The service alliance will begin in Delhi NCR, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh

    Honda Cars India (HCIL) has signed an agreement with Maruti Suzuki Toyotsu India (MSTI) to offer its customers a solution for scrapping their End-of-Life Vehicles (ELVs). With this tie-up, HCIL aims to facilitate deregistration and issue a certificate of deposit/destruction through its dealer partners. 

    MSTI is a government-approved ELV scrapping and recycling company that is setting up modern ELV scrap and recycling centres in the country. The service alliance will begin in Delhi NCR, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh. The coverage area will expand with the addition of new scrappage centres by MSTI in the future.

    As part of the tie-up, HCIL dealership along with MSTI will offer its customers vehicle evaluation, quotes for scrappage value of the vehicle, vehicle pick-up, transportation, and dismantling at MSTI scrap and recycling centre, and issue a certificate of deposit/ destruction from MSTI. The certificate of deposit/destruction will enable customers to claim eligible benefits under the vehicle scrappage policy notified by the government of India and adopted by various state governments.

    Speaking on the new customer initiative, Takuya Tsumura, President and CEO, Honda Cars India, said, “The vehicle scrappage policy by the government of India stipulates scrappage and deregistration of old vehicles to promote phasing out of unfit vehicles from the roads, improve safety and lowering of carbon footprint in India. We are pleased to offer a one-stop solution to our customers through our dealers, to scrap their old cars in a systematic and environmentally friendly manner. With this association, Honda Cars India intends to go beyond while serving and delighting our customers.”

