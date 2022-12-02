CarWale

    Honda Cars India announces discounts of up to Rs 72,340 in December 2022

    Nikhil Puthran

    Nikhil Puthran

    New car buyers looking for the right time to buy a Honda, your wait ends here. The Japanese automaker has announced heavy discounts of up to Rs 72,340 in December 2022. The benefits and offers are variants, grade, and location-specific. Therefore, interested customers may reach out to the nearest dealership to learn more about the applicable offers. 

    The latest offers and benefits are applicable till 31 December, 2022. Read below to learn more about the discount offers. 

                  

    Honda WR-V 

    Right Front Three Quarter

    The Honda WR-V attracts the highest discount of Rs 72,340 this month. This includes a cash discount of up to Rs 30,000 or free-of-cost (FOC) accessories up to Rs 35,340. Customers can also avail of a discount of Rs 20,000 on car exchange, while Honda customers can additionally avail of a loyalty bonus of Rs 5,000. Further, the company is offering a Honda car exchange bonus of Rs 7,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000.

    Honda City (fifth-generation)

    Right Front Three Quarter

    The latest version of the Honda City attracts a big discount of Rs 72,145 this month. The petrol manual transmission variants offer a cash discount of up to Rs 30,000 or free-of-cost (FOC) accessories of up to Rs 32,145. Customers can also avail of a discount of Rs 20,000 on car exchange, while Honda customers can additionally avail of a loyalty bonus of Rs 5,000. Further, the company is offering an exchange bonus of Rs 7,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 8,000. 

    On the other hand, the petrol CVT variants attract a cash discount of up to Rs 20,000 or FOC accessories worth Rs 22,642. Additionally, customers can avail exchange discount of Rs 20,000 and a customer loyalty bonus of Rs 5,000. Further, the customers can also avail of a car exchange bonus of Rs 7,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 8,000.

    Honda Amaze 

    Right Front Three Quarter

    The Honda Amaze attracts a year-end discount of up to Rs 43,144. This includes a cash discount of Rs 10,000 or FOC accessories up to Rs 12,144. Further, the company offers a car exchange discount of Rs 20,000, along with a customer loyalty bonus of Rs 5,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 6,000.

    Honda Jazz

    Right Front Three Quarter

    Honda’s premium hatchback, the Jazz attracts benefits of up to Rs 37,047. The total benefits include a cash discount of Rs 10,000 or FOC accessories worth Rs 12,047. Further, the customers can also avail of a car exchange discount of Rs 10,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 3,000. Additionally, the company also offers a customer loyalty bonus of Rs 5,000 and a Honda car exchange benefit of Rs 7,000.

    Honda City (fourth-generation)

    Right Front Three Quarter

    The fourth-generation Honda City offers a loyalty discount of Rs 5,000. The loyalty bonus can be availed across all grades. 

