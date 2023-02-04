Honda Cars India registers a sale of 7,821 units in January 2023

- Honda is currently working on updating its models to comply with the RDE norms

- The carmaker recently teased an upcoming SUV for the Indian market

Honda Cars India (HCIL) registered monthly domestic sales of 7,821 units, while the export numbers for the company stood at 1,434 units in January 2023. Last year, the company registered a sale of 10,427 units in the domestic market and 1,722 units were exported during the same period last year.

Last month, HCIL teased a new SUV for the Indian market, a debut for which is expected to take place later in the year. While details about the model are scarce, it is expected to enter the mid-size SUV segment and rival the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun, and the MG Astor.

Speaking on the occasion, Yuichi Murata, Director, Marketing and Sales, Honda Cars India, said, “January 2023 volumes were in line with our expectations, as we are focusing on the seamless transition of our line-up to the upcoming new emission norms under RDE regime. We are optimistic about our performance in 2023, fuelled by strong customer demand in the automotive sector.”