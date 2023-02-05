CarWale

    Kia India sells more than 6.50 lakh units in less than four years

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    468 Views
    Kia India sells more than 6.50 lakh units in less than four years

    - Kia has sold 6,50,564 units in 42 months of operation in India

    - The Seltos is the best-selling product for the brand in the country

    Kia India has reached a record milestone by selling over 6.50 lakh units in less than four years of the brand’s debut in the country. The brand currently retails five models including the Seltos, Sonet, Carens, Carnival, and EV6.

    After kick-starting production at its Anantapur plant in Andhra Pradesh back in August 2019, Kia sold a total of 6,50,564 units in 42 months of operations. The Seltos accounted for the highest sales, totaling a sale of over 3.52 lakh units, followed by the Sonet sub-four metre SUV with a sale of more than 2.13 lakh units.

    Meanwhile, the Kia Carens has managed to register a sale of more than 70,000 units in less than a year of its launch in the Indian market. The model recorded its highest-ever monthly sales in January 2023, retailing 7,900 units. Notably, the MPV even won the 2023 Indian Car Of The Year (ICOTY) award.

