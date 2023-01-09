CarWale

    Honda teases new SUV for 2023 – Creta and Seltos rival?

    Haji Chakralwale

    Honda teases new SUV for 2023 – Creta and Seltos rival?

    - Honda releases first teaser of its upcoming SUV

    - It could rival Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos

    Honda Cars India has released a teaser of its upcoming all-new SUV. The teaser shows a silhouette of the SUV, which is expected to debut this summer. Notably, the brand will not be present at the upcoming Auto Expo 2023. 

    The teaser focuses on the SUV's front end, which has a very upright and boxy stance with flared wheel arches that complement the SUV’s design language. The DRLs and headlamps are visible on the top of the front face, with fog lamps housed into the lower side of the front bumper. Additionally, the side profile appears to have body cladding all around and a roofline similar to Kia Seltos, with plenty of ground clearance.

    Honda's current model lineup includes the Amaze, Jazz, WR-V, Honda City, and City e: HEV. And, in order to remain relevant in the market, the Japanese automaker must step up its game and focus on the needs of Indian customers. According to the brand, the Honda SUV has been designed after an extensive market survey in India focused on the changing requirements and expectations of Indian customers.

    Although no information about the powertrain specs and features is available as of now, the upcoming Honda SUV is expected to compete with the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, MG Astor, and others.

     Previous 
    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios facelift official bookings open
     Next 
    Toyota Hilux bookings re-open; prices remain unchanged

