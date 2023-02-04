Tata Motors announces National Exchange Carnival for customers

- National Exchange Carnival to continue till 15 February 2023, across 250 cities

- Customers can avail ofexchange benefits of up to Rs 60,000 on select models

Indian automaker, Tata Motors has commenced the National Exchange Carnival for its customers. The 12-day exchange and upgrade campaign has announced benefits on all Tata cars and UVs to customers across 250 cities. The carnival will continue till 15 February, 2023. Tata customers can visit the Tata Motor dealership to avail of exchange benefits of up to Rs 60,000 on select models.

Commenting on the occasion, Rajan Amba, Vice President, Sales, Marketing and Customer Care, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. said, “At Tata Motors, we continuously strive to understand the customer needs and offer them a delightful experience. Aligned to this plan, we are announcing the commencement of a 12-day-long National Exchange Carnival for customers, by offering them a hassle-free evaluation of their existing cars through our wide network of preowned car business, Tata Motors Assured. I am confident that the National Exchange Carnival will help our consumers in easily upgrading to their favourite Tata car, in turn experiencing the best combination of design, drive, and safety that we have on offer.”

The company’s pre-owned car programme, Tata Motors Assured provides a one-stop solution to exchange their existing cars for new Tata cars.