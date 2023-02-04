Tata Motors targets 30 per cent sales from EVs by 2030

- CNG vehicles to contribute 25 to 30 per cent of total sales

- Share of diesel-powered vehicles to drop under five per cent

Tata Motors, in a recent regulatory filing, has announced its fuel-wise target sales for the decade. It has stated that by the end of 2030, the company aims to accumulate 25 to 30 per cent of sales from CNG vehicles whereas EVs could account for 30 per cent of the total sales. The rest would be petrol and the share of diesel versions is likely to be limited to less than five per cent.

Delving through each segment, Tata currently has the strongest EV profile comprising the Tata Nexon EV Prime and Max, Tiago EV, and Tigor EV. While the Nexon EV remains the prime contributor in sales with over 40,000 units sold, the recently launched Tiago EV has also garnered over 20,000 bookings and the brand aims to ramp up production to reduce the waiting period.

As for the CNG portfolio, Tata Motors currently retails the Tiago and Tigor in CNG variants. With prices starting at Rs 6.44 lakh for the Tiago CNG, it goes up against the Grand i10 Nios CNG and Maruti Suzuki Wagon R CNG. The carmaker is looking to expand its CNG offerings with the Punch CNG and AltrozCNG which are scheduled to be launched by June 2023.

At the Auto Expo 2023, Tata also showcased the 1.2 and 1.5-litre TGDi range of petrol engines. These powertrains are RDE-compliant and compatible with E20 fuel and will be utilised for vehicles with over four metres of length. Presently, the Safari and Harrier are the only models longer than four metres and could most likely be offered with this set of new engines.