    India car sales analysed – December 2022

    Nikhil Puthran

    The year 2022 ended on a positive note as car sales in December grew by 8.2 per cent with 2,75,130 unit sales last month as against 2,54,270 units in December 2021. The numbers are impressive considering the fact that a few major automakers such as Maruti Suzuki, Toyota, Honda, Nissan, and Jeep witnessed a mild drop in sales.

    The top rank was retained by Maruti Suzuki, while Tata Motors emerged as the second bestseller. Read below to learn about brand-wise sales performance in December 2022.

    Maruti Suzuki

    Maruti Suzuki continues to lead sales in India despite a drop of nine per cent. The company sold 1,12,010 units last month as against 1,23,016 units in December 2021. The top three bestselling Maruti Suzuki models last month are mentioned in the table below:  

    Front View

    Tata Motors

    Tata Motors outsold Hyundai to secure the second rank in December 2022.  The Indian automaker registered a growth of 13.4 per cent with cumulative sales of 40,045 units last month compared to 35,300 unit sales in December 2021. The following is a graphical representation of the top three Tata models sold in India in December 2022:

    Front View

    Hyundai

    Hyundai India missed the second rank in December by just 1,214 units. The company registered 38,831 unit sales in December 2022 compared to 32,312 unit sales in the previous year, thereby registering a growth of 20.2 per cent. The top three bestsellers for the company last month are graphically represented below:

    Front View

    Mahindra

    Mahindra sold 28,333 units last month and claimed the fourth rank on this list. In December 2021, the company sold 17,476 units, thereby posting a strong growth of 62 per cent. The top three bestselling models for Mahindra last month were as follows:

    Front View

    Kia India

    Kia India emerged as the fifth bestselling automaker in the country with 15,184 unit sales in December 2022. In the same period last year, the company sold 7,797 units, thereby registering a growth of 95 per cent. The top three volume players for the company last month are as follows:

    Front View

    Toyota

    Toyota India sales dropped by four per cent last month. The Japanese automaker registered 10,421 unit sales in December 2022 compared to 10,833 units sold in December 2021. The top three Toyota cars sold in India in the last month are mentioned below:

    Front View

    Honda

    Honda Cars India sales dropped by 11.4 per cent with 7,062 unit sales in December 2022 as against 7,973 unit sales in the previous year. Mentioned below are the top two bestselling Honda models in India last month:

    Front View

    Renault

    Renault India secured the eighth rank with 6,126 unit sales in December 2022 as against 6,130 unit sales in the previous year. Renault sales last month are more or less similar to the previous year. The top three bestsellers for the company in India last month are as follows:

    Front View

    Skoda

    Skoda is next on this list and has registered a growth of 48 per cent. The company sold 4,789 units in December 2022 compared to 3,233 units sold in the previous year. Mentioned below are the top two bestselling Skoda cars in India last month:

    Front View

    Volkswagen

    German automaker Volkswagen registered a growth of 4,709 units last month as against 3,700 unit sales in December 2021, thereby posting a growth of 27.3 per cent. The top two bestselling models for the company in India last month are as follows:

    Front View

    MG Motor

    MG Motor India slipped down to the 11th rank despite a growth of 53 per cent. The company registered 3,899 unit sales in December 2022 as compared to 2,550 units in the previous year. Mentioned below are the top two bestselling MG cars in India last month:

    Front View

    Nissan

    Nissan India witnessed a drop of 33 per cent last month. The company registered 2,020 units in December 2022 compared to 3,010 units sold in the previous year. The entire sales last month is contributed by the Magnite alone. 

    Right Front Three Quarter

    Citroen

    The French automaker Citroen posted a massive growth of 3,783 per cent. The company sold 932 units in December 2022 as against 24 units in December 2021. Of the total sales, 913 units are from the C3 alone.

    Left Front Three Quarter

    Jeep

    Jeep India registered 769 unit sales in December 2022 compared to 916 unit sales in the previous year, thereby registering a drop of 16 per cent. Of the total sales, 484 units are from the Compass SUV and 285 units from the recently introduced Meridian SUV.

    Right Front Three Quarter

    Conclusion

    Positive consumer sentiments and new car model unveils as well as launches in the Auto Expo 2023 are likely to further boost car sales in India. Moreover, the EV models are likely to be significant contributors to the overall car sales this month.              

