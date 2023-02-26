CarWale

    Hyundai Aura waiting period in India rises up to 8 weeks

    Jay Shah

    - 2023 Hyundai Aura was launched in India in January 2023

    - Available in petrol and CNG variants

    Hyundai India launched the Aura facelift in India last month at a starting price of Rs 6.30 lakh (ex-showroom). While the delivery of the new Aura are underway, the updated version of the compact sedan currently has a waiting period of close to two months in Mumbai. 

    Hyundai Aura variants and engines 

    Hyundai Aura Left Rear Three Quarter

    The Hyundai Aura can be had in E, S, SX, and SX (O) variants and is powered by a sole 1.2-litre petrol engine. There is no turbo-petrol or diesel mill on offer and the naturally-aspirated petrol engine develops 82bhp and 114Nm of torque. The transmission options include a five-speed manual and an AMT unit. The Aura’s petrol engine is BS6 Phase 2-compliant and is also available in a CNG variant. We have driven the petrol guise with a manual gearbox combination

    Hyundai Aura waiting period

    The Aura currently demands a waiting period that ranges between six to eight weeks depending on the variant you choose. The CNG version has a longer wait as compared to the petrol variants. 

    Hyundai Aura Dashboard

    Concurrently, the new Hyundai Grand i10 Nios that was also launched last month has a waiting period of up to 18 weeks. It’s the hatchback version of the Aura and is offered in petrol and CNG variants. 

    Hyundai Aura Image
    Hyundai Aura
    ₹ 6.30 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Hyundai Aura Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 7.43 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 7.70 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 7.20 Lakh
    Pune₹ 7.45 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 7.62 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 7.20 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 7.38 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 7.39 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 6.94 Lakh

