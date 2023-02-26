CarWale

    2023 Tata Safari launched in India: Variants explained

    Aditya Nadkarni

    2023 Tata Safari launched in India: Variants explained

    Tata Motors launched the 2023 Safari in India earlier this week, alongside the Dark Edition range that included the Harrier, Safari, and Nexon. Prices of the updated SUV start at Rs 15.65 lakh (ex-showroom).

    2023 Tata Safari engine and specifications

    The refreshed Safari is powered by a 2.0-litre Kryotec diesel engine paired with six-speed manual and automatic units. This motor, which now complies with the RDE and BS6 2.0 emission norms, develops 168bhp and 350Nm of torque.

    2023 Tata Safari colours and variants

    Left Front Three Quarter

    The 2023 Tata Safari is available in five colours, including Orcus White, Daytona Grey, Royale Blue, Orcus White Adventure Persona, and Tropical Mist Adventure Persona. Also up for offer will be the Adventure, Dark, and Red Dark editions. Customers can choose from seven variants including XE, XM, XMS, XT+, XZ, XZ+, and XZA+(O). The following are the variant-wise features of the new Tata Safari.

    2023 Tata Safari XE

    Tilt and telescopic adjustable steering wheel

    Projector headlamps

    DRLs        

    Dual airbags

    ABS with EBD

    Rear parking sensors

    Seat-belt reminder system

    Speed alert system

    Hill hold control

    Traction control

    Roll over mitigation

    ESP

    All disc brakes

    Roof rails

    Boss mode

    Reclining second-row seats

    2023 Tata Safari XM

    Drive modes (Eco, City, and Sport)

    Seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system

    Four speakers and two tweeters

    Steering-mounted controls

    Fog lights

    Rear parking display

    Rear wiper and washer

    Height-adjustable driver seat

    Electrically adjustable ORVMs

    2023 Tata Safari XMS/XMAS

    Panoramic sunroof

    10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system

    Four speakers and four tweeters

    200+ voice commands in six languages

    Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity

    Reverse parking camera

    Electrically foldable ORVMs

    2023 Tata Safari XT+/XTA+

    18-inch alloy wheels

    iRA-connected car technology

    Automatic climate control

    Rear armrest with cup holders

    Lumbar support for driver seat

    PEPS

    TPMS

    Soft-touch dashboard

    Cruise control

    Air purifier

    2023 Tata Safari XT+/XTA+ Dark edition

    Oberon black paintjob

    18-inch Charcoal Black alloy wheels

    2023 Tata Safari XZ/XZA

    Xenon HID projector headlamps

    Front fog lights with cornering function

    Oyster White interior colour theme

    Leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear knob

    Terrain response modes (Normal, Rough, and Wet)

    Nine-speaker JBL-sourced music system

    Shark-fin antenna

    Seven-inch fully digital instrument cluster

    Six airbags

    Six-way power-adjustable driver seat

    EPB with auto-hold function

    Dual-tone alloy wheels

    Auto-dimming IRVM

    Wireless charger

    Wireless connectivity for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

    2023 Tata Safari XZ+/XZA+

    Panoramic sunroof with blue mood lights

    Ventilated front seats

    Ventilated captain seats in the second-row

    360-degree camera

    Six-way power adjustable driver seat with welcome and memory functions

    Four-way powered co-passenger seat with electric boss mode

    Driver doze-off alert

    Panic brake alert

    After impact braking

    Winged comfort head restraints for second-row captain seats

    2023 Tata Safari Adventure

    Piano Black exterior accents

    Khaki interior theme

    18-inch Charcoal Black alloy wheels

    2023 Tata Safari XZ+/XZA+ Dark edition

    Oberon Black paintjob

    Blackstone interior theme

    18-inch diamond-cut Charcoal Black alloy wheels

    2023 Tata Safari XZ+/XZA+ Red Dark edition

    Oberon Black paintjob

    Piano Black grille with Zircon red accents

    Carnelian Red interior theme

    Diamond-styled quilting

    Embroidered ‘Dark’ logo on headrests

    Zircon Red brake calipers

    Red mood light theme for door trims and sunroof 

    2023 Tata Safari XZA+(O)

    Autonomous emergency braking

    Forward collision warning

    Rear collision warning

    Rear cross-traffic alert

    Blind spot detection

    Traffic sign recognition

    Door open alert

    Lane departure warning

    Lane change alert

    High beam assist

