2023 Tata Safari launched in India: Variants explained

Tata Motors launched the 2023 Safari in India earlier this week, alongside the Dark Edition range that included the Harrier, Safari, and Nexon. Prices of the updated SUV start at Rs 15.65 lakh (ex-showroom).
2023 Tata Safari engine and specifications
The refreshed Safari is powered by a 2.0-litre Kryotec diesel engine paired with six-speed manual and automatic units. This motor, which now complies with the RDE and BS6 2.0 emission norms, develops 168bhp and 350Nm of torque.
2023 Tata Safari colours and variants
The 2023 Tata Safari is available in five colours, including Orcus White, Daytona Grey, Royale Blue, Orcus White Adventure Persona, and Tropical Mist Adventure Persona. Also up for offer will be the Adventure, Dark, and Red Dark editions. Customers can choose from seven variants including XE, XM, XMS, XT+, XZ, XZ+, and XZA+(O). The following are the variant-wise features of the new Tata Safari.
2023 Tata Safari XE
Tilt and telescopic adjustable steering wheel
Projector headlamps
DRLs
Dual airbags
ABS with EBD
Rear parking sensors
Seat-belt reminder system
Speed alert system
Hill hold control
Traction control
Roll over mitigation
ESP
All disc brakes
Roof rails
Boss mode
Reclining second-row seats
2023 Tata Safari XM
Drive modes (Eco, City, and Sport)
Seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system
Four speakers and two tweeters
Steering-mounted controls
Fog lights
Rear parking display
Rear wiper and washer
Height-adjustable driver seat
Electrically adjustable ORVMs
2023 Tata Safari XMS/XMAS
Panoramic sunroof
10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system
Four speakers and four tweeters
200+ voice commands in six languages
Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity
Reverse parking camera
Electrically foldable ORVMs
2023 Tata Safari XT+/XTA+
18-inch alloy wheels
iRA-connected car technology
Automatic climate control
Rear armrest with cup holders
Lumbar support for driver seat
PEPS
TPMS
Soft-touch dashboard
Cruise control
Air purifier
2023 Tata Safari XT+/XTA+ Dark edition
Oberon black paintjob
18-inch Charcoal Black alloy wheels
2023 Tata Safari XZ/XZA
Xenon HID projector headlamps
Front fog lights with cornering function
Oyster White interior colour theme
Leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear knob
Terrain response modes (Normal, Rough, and Wet)
Nine-speaker JBL-sourced music system
Shark-fin antenna
Seven-inch fully digital instrument cluster
Six airbags
Six-way power-adjustable driver seat
EPB with auto-hold function
Dual-tone alloy wheels
Auto-dimming IRVM
Wireless charger
Wireless connectivity for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
2023 Tata Safari XZ+/XZA+
Panoramic sunroof with blue mood lights
Ventilated front seats
Ventilated captain seats in the second-row
360-degree camera
Six-way power adjustable driver seat with welcome and memory functions
Four-way powered co-passenger seat with electric boss mode
Driver doze-off alert
Panic brake alert
After impact braking
Winged comfort head restraints for second-row captain seats
2023 Tata Safari Adventure
Piano Black exterior accents
Khaki interior theme
18-inch Charcoal Black alloy wheels
2023 Tata Safari XZ+/XZA+ Dark edition
Oberon Black paintjob
Blackstone interior theme
18-inch diamond-cut Charcoal Black alloy wheels
2023 Tata Safari XZ+/XZA+ Red Dark edition
Oberon Black paintjob
Piano Black grille with Zircon red accents
Carnelian Red interior theme
Diamond-styled quilting
Embroidered ‘Dark’ logo on headrests
Zircon Red brake calipers
Red mood light theme for door trims and sunroof
2023 Tata Safari XZA+(O)
Autonomous emergency braking
Forward collision warning
Rear collision warning
Rear cross-traffic alert
Blind spot detection
Traffic sign recognition
Door open alert
Lane departure warning
Lane change alert
High beam assist