2023 Tata Safari launched in India: Variants explained

Tata Motors launched the 2023 Safari in India earlier this week, alongside the Dark Edition range that included the Harrier, Safari, and Nexon. Prices of the updated SUV start at Rs 15.65 lakh (ex-showroom).

2023 Tata Safari engine and specifications

The refreshed Safari is powered by a 2.0-litre Kryotec diesel engine paired with six-speed manual and automatic units. This motor, which now complies with the RDE and BS6 2.0 emission norms, develops 168bhp and 350Nm of torque.

2023 Tata Safari colours and variants

The 2023 Tata Safari is available in five colours, including Orcus White, Daytona Grey, Royale Blue, Orcus White Adventure Persona, and Tropical Mist Adventure Persona. Also up for offer will be the Adventure, Dark, and Red Dark editions. Customers can choose from seven variants including XE, XM, XMS, XT+, XZ, XZ+, and XZA+(O). The following are the variant-wise features of the new Tata Safari.

2023 Tata Safari XE Tilt and telescopic adjustable steering wheel Projector headlamps DRLs Dual airbags ABS with EBD Rear parking sensors Seat-belt reminder system Speed alert system Hill hold control Traction control Roll over mitigation ESP All disc brakes Roof rails Boss mode Reclining second-row seats

2023 Tata Safari XM Drive modes (Eco, City, and Sport) Seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system Four speakers and two tweeters Steering-mounted controls Fog lights Rear parking display Rear wiper and washer Height-adjustable driver seat Electrically adjustable ORVMs

2023 Tata Safari XMS/XMAS Panoramic sunroof 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system Four speakers and four tweeters 200+ voice commands in six languages Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity Reverse parking camera Electrically foldable ORVMs

2023 Tata Safari XT+/XTA+ 18-inch alloy wheels iRA-connected car technology Automatic climate control Rear armrest with cup holders Lumbar support for driver seat PEPS TPMS Soft-touch dashboard Cruise control Air purifier

2023 Tata Safari XT+/XTA+ Dark edition Oberon black paintjob 18-inch Charcoal Black alloy wheels

2023 Tata Safari XZ/XZA Xenon HID projector headlamps Front fog lights with cornering function Oyster White interior colour theme Leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear knob Terrain response modes (Normal, Rough, and Wet) Nine-speaker JBL-sourced music system Shark-fin antenna Seven-inch fully digital instrument cluster Six airbags Six-way power-adjustable driver seat EPB with auto-hold function Dual-tone alloy wheels Auto-dimming IRVM Wireless charger Wireless connectivity for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

2023 Tata Safari XZ+/XZA+ Panoramic sunroof with blue mood lights Ventilated front seats Ventilated captain seats in the second-row 360-degree camera Six-way power adjustable driver seat with welcome and memory functions Four-way powered co-passenger seat with electric boss mode Driver doze-off alert Panic brake alert After impact braking Winged comfort head restraints for second-row captain seats

2023 Tata Safari Adventure Piano Black exterior accents Khaki interior theme 18-inch Charcoal Black alloy wheels

2023 Tata Safari XZ+/XZA+ Dark edition Oberon Black paintjob Blackstone interior theme 18-inch diamond-cut Charcoal Black alloy wheels

2023 Tata Safari XZ+/XZA+ Red Dark edition Oberon Black paintjob Piano Black grille with Zircon red accents Carnelian Red interior theme Diamond-styled quilting Embroidered ‘Dark’ logo on headrests Zircon Red brake calipers Red mood light theme for door trims and sunroof