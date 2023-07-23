CarWale
    Tata Safari waiting period extends up to 8 weeks

    Pawan Mudaliar

    - Gets an ADAS safety suite

    - Prices hike by Rs. 20,000

    The 2023 iteration of Tata Motor’s flagship SUV, the Safari, was launched in February at a starting price of Rs. 15.65 lakh (ex-showroom). Offered in seven variants and three different editions across six colour options, the SUV now comes equipped with an ADAS safety suite, an illuminated panoramic sunroof, and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment screen. 

    Tata Safari waiting period

    The Tata Safari now attracts a waiting period of up to six to eight weeks from the day of booking. This applies to the bookings in Mumbai and may vary depending on the dealer, variant, colour, edition, and other factors. We suggest you contact your nearest dealership to know about this. 

    Tata Safari engine and powertrain

    Powering the Tata Safari is a 2.0-litre diesel engine that is tuned to produce 168bhp and 350Nm of torque. This mill comes mated to a six-speed manual and a six-speed automatic transmission. These engines are now updated to meet the new RDE and BS6 Phase-2 emission norms.

    Tata Safari prices hiked 

    A few weeks ago, Tata Motors announced a price hike of 0.6 per cent across its portfolio, with effect from 17 July, 2023. Now, the automaker has revealed the revised prices of the Safari. The flagship SUV has received a uniform hike of Rs. 20,000 across all its variants. 

