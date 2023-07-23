CarWale
    Jeep Adventure Assured Program: All you need to know

    Ninad Ambre

    Jeep Adventure Assured Program: All you need to know

    - Jeep Financial Services brings in curated packages and offers

    - Aimed to offer customers a worry-free ownership experience

    What is the Jeep Adventure Assured Program?

    Jeep India has recently announced a new buyback and extended warranty scheme for its customers. It's named the 'Jeep Adventure Assured program' and includes annual maintenance, roadside assistance, and insurance for Jeep SUVs. Then, it also offers a 27 per cent lower EMI to Compass and Meridian buyers.

    What's included in this Jeep initiative?

    Under the Adventure Assured program, the carmaker will provide a buyback of up to 55 per cent of the vehicle's ex-showroom cost for three-year and four-year terms. This includes mileage of up to 20,000km per year. The lucrative program also bundles in all-inclusive lower EMI plans that start at Rs. 29,999.

    Left Front Three Quarter

    What are the other benefits that Jeep customers can get?

    This Adventure Assured scheme also covers annual maintenance and repairs. Most notably, it includes tyres and batteries, which usually are outside the purview of the comprehensive warranty.

    Is anything else being offered through this program?

    The program also provides comprehensive insurance coverage for the first year on the Jeep Compass and Meridian. This applies to all variants of the SUVs.

    Left Front Three Quarter
